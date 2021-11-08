Hunton Andrews Kurth expands energy team with Tokyo hire

The law firm Hunton Andrews Kurth in Washington, D.C., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Sean Conaty is joining the firm from Hogan Lovells

Hunton Andrews Kurth made several energy-focused hires recently

(Reuters) - Hunton Andrews Kurth has snapped up a project finance partner from Hogan Lovells in Tokyo as it continues expanding its global energy and infrastructure team.

Sean Conaty advises governments, lenders and sponsors on infrastructure projects in the energy sector, Hunton Andrews Kurth said in a statement.

“Sean’s deep well of knowledge and experience in the Asian market fits well with our existing strengths in the region and reflects the firm’s commitment to maintaining a leading bench of energy industry lawyers to serve the evolving and increasing needs of our clients across the globe,” Jeffrey Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy and infrastructure team, said in a statement.

Conaty is the latest in a string of energy-focused attorneys the firm has hired. Earlier this year, former director of legal policy at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), John Lee Shepherd, Jr, joined Hunton’s energy practice in Washington D.C.

In June 2020, Hunton Andrews Kurth added two partners in London and a special counsel in Dubai from Winston & Strawn to its energy and infrastructure practice. A few months later, the firm added George Borovas as chair of its nuclear energy practice and managing partner of the Tokyo office where Conaty will be based.

A representative of Hogan Lovells did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Conaty's departure.