Illinois appeals court says window to file BIPA claims varies

(Reuters) - An Illinois state appeals court has ruled that different statutes of limitations apply under the state's biometric privacy law depending on the type of claim made, addressing a key issue plaguing companies that face a growing flood of litigation by workers and consumers.

A three-judge panel of the Illinois First District Appellate Court in Chicago ruled on Friday in a lawsuit against trucking firm Black Horse Carriers Inc that the filing window under the Biometric Information Privacy Act is only one year for claims of unlawful disclosure and five years for claims involving notice, consent and retention.

The court agreed with Black Horse, represented by Hinshaw & Culbertson, that a one-year statute of limitations in state law for actions involving the "publication of matter violating the right of privacy" applied to disclosure claims made under the BIPA.

But the panel sided with two former Black Horse drivers in finding that the one-year window did not extend to claims that the company failed to obtain their consent to use their fingerprints for a timekeeping system or adopt a retention schedule that complied with the BIPA.

Black Horse was backed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, which filed an amicus brief earlier this year urging the court to apply the one-year window to all claims made under the state law.

The company's lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Neither did the plaintiffs' lawyers at Stephan Zouras.

The BIPA, adopted in 2008, requires companies that collect and store fingerprints, retinal scans and other biometric information to obtain permission beforehand and to notify workers and consumers of how that information will be used.

Illinois was the first state to pass such a law, and is the only state to create a private right of action for individuals to sue for violations.

BIPA does not set out statutes of limitations for individual claims, but refers to the Illinois Code of Civil Procedure. That law established a one-year window to file "actions for slander, libel or for publication of matter violating the right of privacy," and a five-year limit for all other civil actions.

In a 2019 proposed class action, the two former Black Horse drivers claimed the company failed to obtain consent to use drivers' fingerprints and to institute a retention schedule, and unlawfully disseminated biometric data by sharing fingerprints with a company that processed timekeeping records.

Black Horse moved to dismiss the case, claiming the lawsuit was untimely because it was filed more than one year after the alleged violations occurred.

A state judge last year disagreed, finding that the five-year statute of limitations applied to all of the claims.

Black Horse appealed and the First District of Friday found that because the term "publication" in the Illinois Code is broadly defined as any communication of private information, the one-year statute of limitations applied to unlawful disclosure claims under the BIPA.

But because publication is not an element of other BIPA claims, including those involving consent and retention, they are subject to the five-year filing window, Justice Sheldon Harris wrote.

The panel included Justices Mary Mikva and Sharon Oden Johnson.

The case is Tims v. Black Horse Carriers Inc, Illinois First District Appellate Court, No. 1-20-0563.

For the plaintiffs: Ryan Stephan, James Zouras, and Catherine Mitchell of Stephan Zouras

For Black Horse: David Schultz of Hinshaw & Culbertson