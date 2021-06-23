Imerys Talc reorg plan vote changes prompt confusion, contention in bankruptcy

United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - The judge overseeing Imerys Talc America’s bankruptcy says she needs more information about a bid to disregard 18,000 votes on the talc miner’s proposed restructuring plan that were changed after they were initially submitted, which could interfere with the company's ability to push the deal forward.

At a virtual hearing on Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein in Wilmington, Delaware signed off on requests from insurers and a group of personal injury claimants to probe what they say are problems ranging from late-filed votes to potentially invalid votes. If votes in favor of the plan are tossed, as one group of claimants represented by Arnold & Itkin have sought, the current 80% approval of the plan among personal injury claimants could be at risk.

Imerys Talc, represented by Latham & Watkins, filed for bankruptcy in February 2019 in the face of around 15,000 lawsuits alleging its products caused ovarian cancer and asbestos-related mesothelioma. It is the U.S.-based unit of French group Imerys SA. In 2020, it was sold to Magris Resources Canada for $223 million. Those proceeds will go to a trust that, under the company’s proposed Chapter 11 plan, will pay personal injury claims.

Imerys Talc collected votes on its proposed plan earlier this year but has since been hammered with allegations from opponents to the plan that the voting process was fraught with errors. The most glaring, according to the Arnold group – which says it represents more than 2,000 talc personal injury claimants – is the change of 18,000 votes from other personal injury claimants who had rejected the plan to accepting the plan after the voting deadline.

The company denies that there was anything improper about the vote changes. Complicating the situation is disagreement among Imerys Talc, the Arnold claimants, and others over the process by which claimants could change their votes. While Imerys Talc argues that the votes were changed according to procedures outlined in an order Silverstein signed earlier in the case, the Arnold group says anyone changing a vote needed to, but did not, file a motion with the court to do so.

Silverstein herself admitted that she did not pay close attention to the provision of the solicitation procedures order governing vote changes.

“Just because I signed it doesn’t mean it’s correct,” she said.

Additionally, Silverstein said, she isn’t sure whether she has the authority to disregard the votes. She instructed lawyers for both sides to provide her more information on the dispute.

The Arnold group was supported in its request to disregard those votes by Imerys Talc's largest customer, Johnson & Johnson, which used Imerys-mined talc for its baby powder and has also faced extensive talc-related litigation. Johnson & Johnson has denied wrongdoing and says the Imerys Talc plan will lead claimants to seek more money from the pharmaceutical giant. Johnson & Johnson, represented by Weil Gotshal & Manges, also sought additional information about the voting process overall but reached a deal with Imerys Talc before Tuesday’s hearing.

Of the more than 100,000 votes that were submitted, nearly 8,000 were defective for various reasons, including failing to actually accept or reject the plan or failing to include social security numbers, according to Imerys attorney Kim Posin of Latham. Those issues, she added, are not out of the ordinary in collecting votes for a Chapter 11 plan.

“These are not unusual things,” Posin said.

The case is In re Imerys Talc America Inc., U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 19-10289.

For Imerys: Jeffrey Bjork, Kimberly Posin, Helena Tseregounis and Richard Levy of Latham & Watkins and Mark Collins, Michael Merchant, Amanda Steele and Brett Haywood of Richards Layton & Finger

For the Arnold claimant group: Laura Davis Jones, Debra Grassgreen, John Morris and Peter Keane of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones and Jason Itkin of Arnold & Itkin

For Johnson & Johnson: Diane Sullivan, Gary Holtzer, Ronit Berkovich and Theodore Tsekerides of Weil Gotshal & Manges and Patrick Jackson of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

