ImmunoGen wins new chance to receive patent on ovarian cancer treatment

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a lawsuit brought by biotech company ImmunoGen Inc in an attempt to secure a patent related to its planned ovarian cancer treatment.

ImmunoGen should get another chance to convince a Virginia federal court that it was entitled to the patent, a U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit panel said, finding a lower-court judge analyzed the company's application incorrectly when he ruled the patent, related to a specific dosage of the drug, was not patent eligible.

An ImmunoGen statement said the company was pleased with the decision. ImmunoGen said it already owns a "broad, international patent estate" for its treatment, and that the decision "opens up the possibility of obtaining additional and extended patent protection" for its dosing.

Waltham, Massachusetts-based ImmunoGen reported positive results last week from a trial important to the treatment's potential approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

An ImmunoGen release said the company would apply for accelerated FDA approval by the end of the month.

It applied for a patent related to administering mirvetuximab, an "immunoconjugate" that targets cancer cells using an antibody coupled with a drug, with a specific dosage based on a patient's "adjusted ideal body weight."

A U.S. Patent and Trademark Office examiner rejected ImmunoGen's patent application because it was obvious based on pre-existing publications. ImmunoGen filed a lawsuit challenging the decision in Virginia.

District Judge T.S. Ellis agreed with the PTO last year, and additionally found the term "adjusted ideal body weight" was too vague to be patented.

But there was conflicting evidence as to whether the term "adjusted ideal body weight" was well-defined enough and as to whether the invention was obvious, Circuit Judge Raymond Clevenger wrote. That should have kept the lower court from ruling against ImmunoGen before trial, he said.

The case is ImmunoGen Inc v. Hirshfeld, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-1939.

For ImmunoGen: Michael Joffre of Sterne Kessler Goldstein & Fox

For the PTO: Daniel Kazhdan of the PTO's solicitor's office

