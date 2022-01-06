Instacart, Uber's Cornershop settle dispute over data scraping

Summary

(Reuters) - Grocery-delivery service Instacart and its Uber-owned rival Cornershop have settled claims that Cornershop unlawfully scraped data and misused images from Instacart's platform, according to a Thursday filing in California federal court.

Instacart first sued Cornershop in 2020, accusing the Chile-based company of copying thousands of its images, product descriptions, and other proprietary information to help it expand into the U.S. quickly.

Cornershop has agreed to permanently stop using Instacart's pictures, scraping its data, or otherwise violating its terms of service, the parties' Thursday filing said.

The deal also allows Instacart to request an audit of Cornershop's systems if it has "good cause" to think the company is not complying.

Cornershop agreed to a similar preliminary injunction in 2020, which Instacart later argued Cornershop had violated by continuing to display images from its platform.

Uber bought a majority stake in Cornershop in 2019 for $459 million to expand the rideshare giant's delivery services. Instacart filed a motion in 2020 to force Uber to provide information relevant to the case.

"Uber's business models, forecasts, business plans, budgets, variance analyses and valuations for Cornershop will show the value Uber ascribed to Cornershop was based on its ability to quickly enter the U.S. market — a feat that Cornershop was able to achieve only by misappropriating Instacart's catalog," Instacart said at the time.

An Instacart spokesperson said in a statement that the company was pleased to have settled the case. An attorney for Cornershop declined to comment.

The case is Instacart v. Cornershop Technologies Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:21-cv-03633.

For Instacart: Sharif Jacob of Keker Van Nest & Peters

For Cornershop: Michael Jacobs of Morrison & Foerster

