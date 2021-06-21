Insurance co's VP can be deposed in ADA bias case - 11th Circuit

Federal police officers guard the entrance at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia. REUTERS TLC

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a former "employee of the year" at an Alabama-based insurance company should have been able to depose its executive vice president in her disability discrimination case, and revived her lawsuit.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Alfa Mutual Insurance Co's former EVP for human resources, Scott Forrest, likely had knowledge of the high cost of plaintiff Jennifer Akridge's health insurance due to her multiple sclerosis at the time she was laid off, and his testimony would be relevant to the case.

Alfa maintained that Forrest had no relevant information about Akridge's termination and that the company did not track individual employees' insurance costs, but the court said it found that difficult to believe.

"And if Forrest truly has no such information, we see no reason why he cannot make himself available for questioning and say as much in a deposition," Circuit Judge Charles Wilson wrote.

Montgomery, Alabama-based Alfa and its lawyers at Jackson Lewis did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did Akridge's lawyers Julian McPhillips and David Sawyer of McPhillips Shinbaum.

Alfa hired Akridge in 1989 as an agency clerk, and she was diagnosed with MS four years later, according to filings in the case.

Despite the various complications posed by her condition, including mobility issues and migraine headaches, Akridge consistently received positive reviews and in 1995 was named Alfa's employee of the year. Two years later, she was promoted to a management-level position in Alfa's underwriting department.

Akridge was laid off in late 2016, shortly after receiving yet another positive performance review, according to court filings. Alfa claimed it had eliminated her position because her job duties had been automated.

She sued Alfa in Alabama federal court in 2017, claiming she was laid off so the company would not have to shoulder the high cost of her medical treatment, in violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Akridge said her prescription drugs alone cost about $10,000 per month.

During discovery, Akridge moved to depose Forrest. She said that as EVP of human resources, he was aware of the cost of employees' health insurance and was in a position to recommend her termination.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Gray Borden in Birmingham denied her bid, saying Forrest's testimony would be "minimally relevant" because he had no involvement in the decision to lay off Akridge.

Borden then granted summary judgment to Alfa, saying Akridge failed to demonstrate that the supervisors who decided to lay her off had knowledge of any employee's medical costs.

Akridge appealed and the 11th Circuit on Monday agreed that she should have been able to depose Forrest, and that his testimony could have kept her case alive.

"It stands to reason that if a company terminates an employee in an effort to 'cut costs,' someone at that company must have access to information on how costly an employee is – including pay and benefits," Wilson wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Britt Grant and Gerald Tjoflat.

The case is Akridge v. Alfa Mutual Insurance Co, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-10827.

