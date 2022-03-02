Insurer Hiscox posts profit, says Russian exposure 'negligible'

Companies Hiscox Ltd The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

March 2 (Reuters) - Britain's Hiscox (HSX.L) reported an annual profit on Wednesday, as it recorded higher premiums in its reinsurance as well as property and casualty businesses, and said it had "negligible exposure" in Ukrainian and Russian assets.

The British insurance industry is on a path to recovery as rising insurance premiums rates have helped offset payouts of hefty claims for a number of covers including business interruptions during the pandemic. read more

Shares in London-listed Hiscox were up nearly 5% in early trading. The company also flagged limited direct insurance exposure through certain lines including terrorism, political violence war and marine.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The London-listed firm also posted a 5.9% increase in its full-year gross premiums written to $4.27 billion, as it saw strong customer growth in its retail insurance unit.

The Lloyd's of London insurer, which underwrites a range of risks, benefited from rising insurance premium rates and reported a pretax profit of $190.8 million for the year ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $268.5 million in the year-earlier period.

Combined ratio - a key measure of profitability - was 93.2% versus 114.5% a year earlier. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.