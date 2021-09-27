Intelsat, equity holders square off over bankruptcy examiner request

A trader passes by a screen displaying the tickers symbols for Bristol-Myers Squibb and Intelsat, Ltd. on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange, April 25, 2013. World equity markets advanced on Thursday as solid corporate earnings and data indicating the U.S. labor market remains resilient despite signs of slower growth buoyed optimism about the economy, an outlook that sent bond prices lower. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)

(Reuters) - A group of Intelsat SA equity holders will make its case on Wednesday for the appointment of an independent examiner to investigate potential areas of value that it says the bankrupt satellite operator has overlooked.

Intelsat, which is about six weeks away from a hearing on its proposed reorganization plan, says the request is a last-ditch attempt to gain some leverage by equity holders who are expected to see little to nothing under the plan. The equity group, on the other hand, says Intelsat has completely ignored valuable net operating losses and potential causes of action that it believes could provide some recoveries to shareholders.

The satellite operator, represented by Kirkland & Ellis, filed for bankruptcy in Virginia in May 2020, saying it needed to restructure as it prepared to transfer some of its so-called C-band spectrum to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission, which planned to use the spectrum to build out a 5G network. In exchange, Intelsat is receiving about $4.9 billion from the FCC.

The equity group, which represents retail holders of about 2% of Intelsat’s equity, says the restructuring has been designed for the benefit of Intelsat affiliates at the expense of the ultimate parent company whose shares they hold. An examiner is necessary to probe the full value of the company’s assets because it has so far been “ignored or devalued without explanation” in the plan, the group said in court papers.

Institutional shareholders, including Cyrus Capital Partners and Appaloosa, are not part of the group seeking an examiner.

Under the proposed plan, Intelsat’s debt stack would be cut from $15 billion to about $7 billion. A hearing on the plan, which has the support of about 75% of the company's debt holders, is set for Nov. 8 before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith Phillips.

The equity group will present its motion for an examiner on Wednesday before Phillips. Represented by Foley & Lardner and Kirby McInerney, it says the plan ignores what it says are billions of dollars in net operating losses that belong directly to Intelsat, rather than its affiliates, and should be preserved for the company’s interest holders.

The equity holders also argue that there could be valuable claims against Intelsat’s management and board of directors under Luxembourg law related to the loss of billions of dollars in equity market value just before the bankruptcy was filed.

Intelsat, meanwhile, says the equity group has had the opportunity to request relevant documents to answer some of its questions but has not made the requests and that it has not offered any examples of information it requested about these assets that it did not receive.

“At this point in the case, the motion is an abuse of process that would serve no purpose but delay, obstruction and additional expense,” Intelsat said in its objection to the motion.

The group has made multiple unsuccessful attempts to be recognized as an official committee in the bankruptcy.

The case is In re Intelsat SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia, No. 20-32299.

For Intelsat: Edward Sassower, Steven Serajeddini and Aparna Yenamandra of Kirkland & Ellis; and Michael Condyles, Peter Barrett, Jeremy Williams and Brian Richardson of Kutak Rock

For the equity group: Harold Kaplan, Mark Hebbeln and Susan Poll Klaessy of Foley & Lardner; and David Kovel of Kirby McInerney

Reporting by Maria Chutchian