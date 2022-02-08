Investor brings insider trading claims against Rocket Cos chair

Summary

(Reuters) - An investor in Rocket Companies Inc, the operator of one of the largest U.S. mortgage lenders, has accused the company’s chairman of insider trading, claiming he sold $500 million in company stock before a poor financial metric was publicly disclosed.

In a derivative complaint filed on Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, the investor sued the Detroit-based company’s chairman Daniel Gilbert and his investment vehicle, which owns a majority of Rocket’s stock.

The lawsuit said Gilbert sold shares in March 2021 before Rocket publicly disclosed two months later that its gain on sale margins was declining.

The metric tracks Rocket's net gain on sale of loans, divided by the unpaid principal of loans, subject to interest rate locks.

Rocket and its management are also facing a securities class action in Michigan that accuses them of concealing rising competition and other factors that caused the key financial metric to contract.

The investor suing on Monday also alleged that the company’s officers and press releases made false and misleading statements about Rocket's financial performance and businesses leading up to the share sale.

The investor said that Gilbert should compensate the company for any damage brought by the alleged misconduct and pay back potential insider trading profits.

A Detroit pension fund and a family trust previously sued Gilbert in Delaware over the stock sale last year, court records show.

Representatives for Rock Holdings Inc, Gilbert's investment vehicle, did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The shareholder's attorneys and Sullivan & Cromwell attorneys representing Gilbert and Rocket in the Michigan federal case also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A Rocket representative said in response to the Michigan lawsuit that any suggestion that its disclosures were untruthful is "false and spurious."

The case is Vargoshe v. Gilbert, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2022-0116.

For Christopher Vargoshe: Lee Squitieri of Squitieri & Fearon; James Notis and Jennifer Sarnelli of Gardy & Notis; and Fletcher Moore and Justin Kuehn of Moore Kuehn

For Rocket and Gilbert: Unknown

