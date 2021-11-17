Investors sue Exela subsidiaries again to secure appraisal payout

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Investors say they're owed more than $62 million for appraisal judgment

(Reuters) - A group of investors have again sued affiliates of Exela Technologies Inc in Delaware to recoup an unpaid 2020 appraisal award related to the $2.8 billion merger that created the business management technology company.

The investors, led by Manichaean Capital LLC, said in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday that they were suing the company’s subsidiaries to block several transactions the investors said would leave Exela insolvent and unable to pay them $62 million, the amount of the appraisal award plus interest.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III of the Delaware Chancery Court determined in January 2020 that the investors were owed $57 million plus interest as part of the three-way merger that created Irving, Texas-based Exela in July 2017.

The investors' complaint filed on Tuesday stems from a related suit set to go to trial in October 2022, in which Slights allowed the group of investors to go after Exela and its subsidiaries for the appraisal judgment.

The investors said in the newest complaint that Exela’s plans to distribute $225 million in cash and restructure its debt, which the company announced in October, will make the company insolvent.

“This action is necessary to prevent Defendants from fraudulently transferring away liquid funds that would be used to pay the judgment before the Court once again orders Defendants to pay the judgment,” the investors said in Tuesday’s complaint.

Attorneys from Steptoe & Johnson and Sadis & Goldberg that are representing the investors did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. The Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan attorneys representing Exela in the other lawsuit did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Manichaean Capital LLC v. Exela Intermediate LLC, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0970.

For the investors: Steven Davidson and Michael Baratz of Steptoe & Johnson; Sam Lieberman of Sadis & Goldberg

Counsel information for Exela was not immediately known.



