Italy's Falck family sells green energy firm to JPMorgan fund

A sign outside JP Morgan Chase & Co. offices is seen in New York City, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Companies

Companies Law firms Falck Renewables SpA See all

ERG SpA See all

Rothschild & Co SCA See all

JPMorgan Chase & Co See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

MILAN, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Italy's Falck family of industrial magnates will receive 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) from the sale of its controlling stake in Falck Renewables (FKR.MI) to a JPMorgan-owned (JPM.N) infrastructure fund, the company said on Wednesday.

The Falcks, who built their fortune in steel over the last century before switching to renewables in the late 1990s, are selling due to the investments and know-how needed for a "big pipeline" of projects, a person close to the deal said.

Under the agreement, Infrastructure Investment Fund (IIF), which is run by JPMorgan Investment Management, will pay 8.81 euros ($10) per share to buy a 60% stake in Falck Renewables, the statement said.

IIF will then launch a mandatory buyout offer at the same price, which broker Equita said showed that interest for renewables was "very strong" even after large investments in the sector in recent years, leading to a "significant M&A premium."

IIF is paying a premium of 29.2% to the three-month weighted average price of the stock.

Shares in Falck Renewables jumped 14% to 8.705 euros in mid-morning trading in Milan on Wednesday. The accord drove shares in rival ERG (ERG.MI) up 6.3%.

The transaction gives Falck Renewables an enterprise value of around 3.4 billion euros based on Reuters calculations, taking into account net debt worth 812 million euros at June 30.

Joining forces with a new strategic partner "allows Falck Renewables SpA to fully capitalize on the investment opportunities arising in the renewable energy sector and to position itself as a key player in today's highly active markets," the clean energy group said.

Falck Renewables has an installed capacity of 1,320 megawatts in Britain, Italy, United States, Spain, France, Norway and Sweden.

The closing of the deal is expected in the first quarter of 2022, with the final aim of delisting the group from the Milan market, the company said.

"In the event of Falck's de-listing, we believe ERG could benefit from the reinvestment flow of Falck's liquidity positions, as well as from a greater repositioning in the relevant ESG indices," Equita's analyst Roberto Letizia said.

Italy's Garrone family, which controls 55.6% of ERG through holding company San Quirico has no plans to sell despite having been approached by investment bankers, a person close to the matter said. ERG declined to comment.

Rothschild & Co. and Vitale acted, respectively, as advisers to Falck Renewables and Falck SpA, while Evercore acted as IIF's financial adviser. Giliberti Triscornia e Associati, Advant NCTM, Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton, Freshfields Brukhaus Deringer and Clifford Chance were legal advisers on the deal.

($1 = 0.8601 euros)