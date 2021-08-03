Jarden can’t sue insurers to cover 2016 merger row costs

A gavel and a block is pictured at the George Glazer Gallery antique store in this illustration picture taken in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms Jarden sued five insurers to cover costs of shareholder appraisal action

Insurers argued the action wasn't covered by insurance policies

Delaware Superior Court Judge Abigail LeGrow sides with insurers, dismisses suit The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Jarden LLC can’t sue its insurers to cover certain costs related to a shareholder appraisal action over the consumer brand company’s 2016 sale to food container maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc, a Delaware state judge has ruled.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Abigail LeGrow in Wilmington on Friday agreed with the five insurers, including ACE American Insurance Company and Allied World National Assurance, that an appraisal action was not covered under the policy agreements.

Jarden formerly owned brands like Yankee Candle and Crock-Pot.

Attorneys and representatives for Jarden and the insurers did not respond to requests for comment on Monday. An attorney for Allied World declined to comment.

Jarden had sued to have the insurance companies cover the cost of fending off shareholders’ attempt to receive more money as part of Jarden’s $15 billion sale to Sharpie maker Newell Rubbermaid Inc.

The appraisal action stemmed from a group of shareholders who said their shares should have been valued higher than Newell's acquisition price.

Funds affiliated with Fir Tree Partners and Verition Fund Management had sought to have their shares revalued at $71.35 each, but the Delaware Chancery Court determined in 2019 through the appraisal action that the shares were worth $48.31.

Jarden said in its March 2020 complaint against the insurers that it had to pay the dissenting shareholders more than $177.4 million as part of the judgment. The company said it had amassed more than $1 million in attorney fees and other costs because of the litigation.

Jarden sued for breach of contract, saying the appraisal action was covered under its insurance policies because the action stemmed from an alleged “wrongful act” and alleged securities law violation.

In dismissing the suit, the judge found that the appraisal action did "not seek redress in response to, or as reprisal of, an act."

She agreed with the insurers' argument that the appraisal only sought compensation for the execution of the merger, which wrapped up after April 15, 2016. The insurance policies only allowed coverage for wrongful acts that occurred before that date, known as the "run-off date."

The case is Jarden LLC v. ACE American Insurance Company et al, Delaware Superior Court, N20C-03-112.

For Jarden: David Baldwin of Berger Harris

For ACE: Michael Goodstein of Bailey Cavalieri and Matthew Beato of Wiley Rein

For Allied World National Assurance Co: Maurice Pesso of Kennedys

For Berkley Insurance Co: Jennifer Mathis and Brandon Almond of Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

For Illinois National Insurance Co: Scott Schreiber of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Endurance Assurance Corp: Ronald Schiller of Hangley Aronchick Segal Pudlin & Schiller

Read more:

Newell Rubbermaid to buy Jarden to create consumer durables giant

Judge rules against hedge funds that challenged 2016 Jarden deal

Delaware top court rejects hedge funds' bid for higher payout in Jarden deal