Jay-Z label Roc-A-Fella blocks co-founder's 'Reasonable Doubt' NFT auction

Summary Law firms Damon Dash allegedly tried to auction interest in rapper's 1996 debut album

(Reuters) - Rapper Jay-Z's former label Roc-A-Fella Records Inc won a temporary restraining order on Tuesday against co-founder Damon Dash in Manhattan federal court blocking a planned non-fungible token auction of his copyright interest in Jay-Z's debut album "Reasonable Doubt".

In one of the first copyright cases over an NFT, U.S. District Judge John Cronan ruled at a telephonic hearing on Tuesday that Roc-A-Fella was likely to win on its assertions that Dash doesn't individually own any rights to the album and breached his fiduciary duty to the label, Roc-A-Fella attorney Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan confirmed in an email.

The temporary restraining order also schedules a July 1 hearing for Dash to show cause to avoid a preliminary injunction.

Dash co-founded Roc-A-Fella with Jay-Z and Kareem Burke in 1995, and the complaint said they each own one-third of its shares. The complaint also said the label itself solely owns the rights to "Reasonable Doubt".

Dash couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

According to a complaint filed on Friday, Dash has already created a non-fungible token – a unit of data on a blockchain certifying ownership of a unique digital asset – of his alleged copyright interest in Jay-Z's 1996 album.

The complaint said Roc-A-Fella convinced an auction website last week to cancel a planned Wednesday sale of the NFT, but that Dash has been "frantically scouting" for another venue.

"The clock is ticking," the complaint said.

Roc-A-Fella said the auction announcement "makes clear" that Dash "represents that he owns — and is selling — the copyright and rights to all future revenue generated by the album."

"But Dash merely owns a 1/3 equity interest in RAF, Inc.; he does not own the copyright," the complaint said.

Jay-Z himself sued photographer Jonathan Mannion – who shot the cover of "Reasonable Doubt" – last week for allegedly misusing his image on merchandise.

The case is Roc-A-Fella Records Inc. v. Dash, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:21-cv-05411.

For Roc-A-Fella: Alex Spiro, Luke Nikas and Paul Maslo of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

Attorney information for Dash wasn't immediately available.

