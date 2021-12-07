Jenner eyes blockchain practice with Schiff Hardin partner hire

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Jenner & Block LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary New Jenner partner says demand for blockchain-related legal services growing

Hire comes as Schiff Hardin prepares to merge with Arent Fox

(Reuters) - Jenner & Block said Tuesday it has tapped a Schiff Hardin partner who will build the firm's blockchain practice.

Kayvan Sadeghi will be a Jenner partner in New York, working within its securities litigation and enforcement group.

Several other large law firms have built out blockchain and cryptocurrency practices with lawyers who work on litigation and emerging regulatory issues as well as on securities and deal work.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Cahill Gordon &Rein del and Allen &Overly are among the major firms to recently hire lawyers in the area.

Chicago-founded Jennet's lack of Wall Street ties make it an ideal place to launch a blockchain practice, as the firm will be able to take on clients and work that might be adverse to traditional financial institutions, Sadeghi said.

Firm litigation leaders said in March Jenner was looking to handle more of this litigation in the wake of COVID-19.

Sadeghi said demand in his practice is growing as existing blockchain and cryptocurrency companies, as well as others moving from traditional financing to a blockchain, are encountering legal issues.

Sadeghi said his blockchain clients are coming with him to Jenner.

He is the first known Schiff Hardin partner to leave since the Chicago-founded firm said last week it was merging with Arent Fox, effective in March.

Sadeghi said the merger did not factor into his decision to move to Jenner.

A Schiff Hardin spokesperson wished Sadeghi well at his new firm.

Read more:

Arent Fox, Schiff Hardin will merge to form $475 mln revenue firm

Cahill Gordon hires ex-prosecutor in McAfee crypto case

Mooblockchain co-chairs depart for Straddle Ron, Allen &Overly

Jenner doubles down on litigation against banks, seeing market void

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register