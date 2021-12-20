J&J unit must face novel whistleblower patent lawsuit

The exterior of Johnson and Johnson's subsidiary Janssen Vaccines in Leiden, Netherlands March 9, 2021. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents Patent lawyer's suit claims J&J misled patent office to extend monopoly

Says the market-share data that justifies grant of patent was inaccurate

And the monopoly caused Medicare to vastly overpay since no generics available The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals must face claims that it fraudulently obtained a patent to extend its monopoly on its prostate cancer drug Zytiga, a federal judge has ruled, in one of several unusual False Claims Act lawsuits brought by a patent attorney over drugmakers' use of patents.

U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Friday denied Janssen's motion to dismiss the lawsuit by Zachary Silbersher, rejecting the company's argument that his whistleblowing under the False Claims Act was based on already public information.

"We believe the court's well-reasoned decision is an important precedent holding pharmaceutical companies accountable for charging monopoly prices for medicine based on fraudulently acquired patents," Nicomedes Herrera of Herrera Kennedy, a lawyer for Silbersher, said in an email.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Janssen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Silbersher's 2019 lawsuit claims that Janssen fraudulently obtained a patent in 2014 on the use of Zytiga in combination with the steroid prednisone to limit side effects. The patent kept generic versions of the drug off the market until it was struck down in 2018.

According to Silbersher, Janssen misled the PTO about Zytiga's commercial success,a factor the PTO may consider as evidence that the invention is not obvious.

Janssen, Silbersher said, fraudulently inflated Zytiga's market share by focusing on patients who had not had other chemotherapy, and comparing Zytiga's sales to those of another drug that had not yet been approved for such patients.

As a result, he said, Medicare and Medicaid overpaid monopoly prices for years after generic competitors should have been on the market.

The lawsuit was brought under the False Claims Act, which allows whistleblowers to sue on behalf of the government and keep a portion of any recovery.

Janssen said the lawsuit relied on information disclosed in patent litigation over the drug, both in court and before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Under the FCA, a whistleblower cannot sue based on information that is publicly disclosed.

McNulty, however, said proceedings between private parties in those venues were not public disclosures under the FCA.

Silbersher is pursuing a similar lawsuit against AbbVie Inc's Allergan Inc over its Alzheimer's drug Namenda, which last year was allowed to proceed. Another lawsuit, against Bausch Health Companies Inc over its ulcerative colitis drug Apriso, was dismissed on the grounds that it was based on public information.

The case is United States ex rel Silbersher v. Janssen Biotech Inc, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 2:19-cv-12107.

For Silbersher: Nicomedes Herrera of Herrera Kennedy; and Tejinder Singh of Goldstein & Russell

For Janssen: Gordon Todd of Sidley Austin; and Timothy Hester of Covington & Burling

Read more:

U.S. court invalidates J&J cancer drug patent, hitting UK's BTG

Johnson & Johnson loses appeal to revive Zytiga patent

IN BRIEF: 'Patent fraud' lawsuit over Namenda XR survives Allergan challenge

Judge tosses whistleblower lawsuit accusing Bausch Health of patent abuse

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.