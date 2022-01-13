Jones Day, Latham steer Monster’s $330 mln deal for craft-beer maker

The law firm of Jones Day is seen in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Acquisition comes as beverage giants strike deals to offer alcoholic drinks

(Reuters) - Monster Beverage Corp has paired with Jones Day for its $330 million acquisition of craft beer and hard seltzer maker CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which is advised by Latham & Watkins.

California-based Monster said on Thursday it would buy the company as it looks to enter the alcoholic beverage market.

Beverage makers like Coca-Cola Co and PepsiCo Inc. have also made forays into this market lately.

Monster will add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its lineup through the acquisition of Colorado-headquartered CANarchy.

Jones Day said in a statement it was advising its past client Monster, but the firm did not reply to a request for the names of the Jones Day attorneys on the deal.

The firm previously advised Monster on its acquisition of flavor supplier American Fruits & Flavors and a $2.5 billion partnership with Coca-Cola, according to statements from 2015 and 2016.

Latham said corporate partners Alex Kelly and Paul Kukish are advising CANarchy in the transaction.

