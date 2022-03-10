Jones Day slams ex-associates' bid to name appeals practice lead in lawsuit

The law firm of Jones Day in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Jones Day has called an amended sex bias complaint filed by two married former associates "procedurally improper" and a "transparent" ploy for media attention, in a new motion asking a Washington, D.C., federal judge to reject it.

Jones Day on Wednesday slammed the attempt by Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff to name the leader of Jones Day's issues and appeals practice, Traci Lovitt, in the new proposed complaint.

In asking U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to strike the complaint, Jones Day also said the plaintiffs should not have been allowed to file without the court's leave and the firm's permission.

The plaintiffs said Lovitt, who represents Jones Day in the litigation, was involved in producing a press statement the firm issued early in the case that was "retaliatory," and should be named as a defendant.

Jones Day said because Lovitt was acting as counsel to the firm, the press statement is not a "proper subject of a retaliation claim."

The firm also argued in its Wednesday motion that the claims against Lovitt were invalid since they'd require evidence already deemed undiscoverable in the case.

Savignac and Sheketoff, who are representing themselves, declined to comment on the new motion.

The amended complaint, filed in January, also claimed that Lovitt would be succeeding Stephan Brogan, the firm's managing partner. A Jones Day representative did not respond to requests for comment about the firm's succession plans and about the lawsuit.

Jones Day said in its motion the couple was just looking for "media attention" with its succession claim, which the former associates had no good faith basis to assert.

The original lawsuit filed in 2019 claims that Jones Day's family leave policy violates civil rights law because it offers paid disability leave for birth mothers but not fathers.

Savignac was fired after he emailed the firm demanding 18 weeks leave or he would fight the firm both in a court of law and in the "court of public opinion."

The case is Savignac v. Jones Day, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 19-cv-02443.

For Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff: pro se

For Jones Day: Anderson Bailey, Chris DiPompeo, Terri Chase and Traci Lovitt of Jones Day

