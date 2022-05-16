JPMorgan Chase, five other banks will pay $64mln to settle Singapore rate case

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Summary

Summary Related documents 2nd Circuit last year revived plaintiff funds' claims against banks

Lawyers for plaintiffs will seek up to $21.5 million in legal fees

(Reuters) - Six major banks have agreed to pay $64.5 million to resolve antitrust allegations that they conspired to rig benchmark Singapore interest rates, according to proposed settlement filings asking a Manhattan federal judge to approve the deals.

Lawyers for the investment fund plaintiffs said in a proposed settlement filing on Friday that the settling defendants are Credit Suisse AG, Deutsche Bank AG, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, ING Bank N.V., Citibank N.A. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A lead plaintiffs' lawyer, Vincent Briganti of Lowey Dannenberg, on Monday did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"The terms of the settlements are substantively fair, providing considerable relief to eligible class members in exchange for the complete resolution of the action," Briganti told the court in a filing.

In a statement, Credit Suisse said that it was "pleased" to resolve the matters dating back to 2007.

Representatives from the five other settling banks either declined to comment or did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The settling banks have denied any wrongdoing.

The New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March 2021 revived allegations against the banks from plaintiffs including Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC.

The appeals court said Fund Liquidation could pursue the case despite the fact two original Cayman Islands investment funds, FrontPoint Asian Event Driven Fund LP and Sonterra Capital Master Fund Ltd, were dissolved at the time the case was initiated in 2016.

The complaint accused banks of rigging the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR) and Singapore Swap Offered Rate. The SIBOR is widely used for pricing mortgages and other banking products.

Briganti said in the proposed settlement filing that the plaintiffs anticipated settling claims in the coming weeks against other bank defendants. He told the court he needed more time to finalize the deals.

The plaintiffs' lawyers will seek up to about 33% of the settlement for legal fees, amounting to $21.5 million.

The case is Fund Liquidation Holdings LLC et al v. Citibank N.A. et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:16-cv-05263-AKH.

Read more:

2nd Circuit revives Singapore rate-rigging case against banks

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.