JPMorgan settles executive's retaliation lawsuit before trial

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has agreed to settle a whistleblower retaliation lawsuit brought by a former anticorruption lawyer at the bank, ending the case less than two weeks before a scheduled trial.

Plaintiff Shaquala Williams and the bank told U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan on Monday that they reached "a resolution to all terms and have an agreement that the parties intend to sign."

The filing did not disclose the terms of the settlement, and attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A spokesperson for JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

Williams, an attorney and a former vice president in the bank's global anti-corruption compliance organization, said she was fired after raising concerns about the bank's anti-corruption policies, including its screening of bank employees and third-party entities.

JP Morgan denied the allegations, saying Williams was fired for "chronic deficiencies in her performance and behavior." One of Williams' junior coworkers said she was verbally abusive and left him "feeling humiliated."

The bank said it committed an "extraordinary amount of resources" to addressing the anticorruption concerns Williams had raised.

Williams' complaint said she had repeatedly brought her concerns to bank officials and filed an internal complaint. In response, the bank allegedly gave her a negative and inaccurate performance review as well as a written warning, and removed responsibilities from her.

The complaint said Williams was fired in October 2019, a little more than a year after she was hired.

A trial in the case was set to begin Nov. 7.

The case is Shaquala Williams v. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:21-cv-09326

For Shaquala Williams: Brandon White, Kathleen Riley and Jeremiah Iadevaia of Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C.

For JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.: Thomas Linthorst, Tyler Hill and Carlyle Edwards-Balfour of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP











