Judge dismisses suit over $2.8 bln Genomic Health, Exact Sciences deal

Investor accused companies, Genomic Health board of breach of fiduciary duty

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge has tossed a shareholder suit challenging the fairness of the $2.8 billion merger between Genomic Health Inc and Exact Sciences Corp.

Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights III said on Monday that he was dismissing former Genomic shareholder Suzanne Flannery’s suit accusing the companies, Genomic Health’s former major shareholder and Goldman Sachs & Co of crafting a self-interested and conflicted deal.

“That transaction was approved by a disinterested Board, with guidance from disinterested financial and legal advisors, and then an overwhelming majority of disinterested stockholders,” Slights wrote. “Plaintiff’s attempt to conjure inferences of bad faith fails at every turn.”

Attorneys and representatives for Flannery, Exact Sciences, Genomic and former Genomic Health major shareholder Baker Brothers Investments did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. Representatives for Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Exact Sciences completed its $2.8 billion cash-and-stock merger with Genomic Health in November 2019, according to a press release. Through the deal, Genomic Health became a subsidiary of Exact Sciences.

Flannery sued the companies in June 2020, according to her original complaint. In an amended proposed class action, the investor accused Genomic Health of completing a deal with Exact Sciences to benefit former directors Julian Baker and Felix Baker, who controlled hedge funds that had a major stake in Genomic Health.

The investor also claimed that Genomic Health failed to hire an independent financial advisor and that the company’s board didn’t disclose conflicts and other details about the deal in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing and all filed to dismiss the suit.

In granting the motions to dismiss, Slights said that Flannery failed to effectively plead that the Baker Brothers entities could exert influence over the board. That's because they only had a 25% voting stake in the company, and they controlled just two of the board's eight seats, the opinion said. The judge also noted that the Baker Brothers entities didn’t meddle in Genomic Health’s daily operations.

Slights added that relationships between the board's various members was not enough to argue that they didn’t act independently.

The lawsuit also failed to show that any of the board members knowingly withheld material information about the merger, the judge wrote. Slights said that the disclosures often made clear why certain deal information wasn’t included.

The case is Flannery v. Genomic Health Inc, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0492.

For Flannery: Stephen Oddo and Gregory Del Gaizo of Robbins

For Exact Sciences and Genomic Health: Robert Saunders of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

For Baker Brothers entities: Douglas Rappaport and Kaitlin Shapiro of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

For Goldman Sachs: Daniel Toal, Geoffrey Chepiga, and Caitlin Grusauskas of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Graham: Tariq Mundiya of Willkie Farr & Gallagher

