Judge grants strip clubs access to 2nd round of pandemic relief

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Wisconsin ordered the U.S. Small Business Administration to release funds from the second round of pandemic relief to dozens of adult businesses on Thursday, saying they need the aid amid the spread of the coronavirus' Delta variant.

U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman issued a preliminary injunction blocking the agency from banning Paycheck Protection Program funds to businesses of a "prurient sexual nature." Excluding the businesses from the $892 billion relief package passed in December likely violated the First Amendment, the judge found.

"Congress made loans available to businesses across the entire spectrum of economic activity yet singled out a narrow industry for unfavorable treatment based on the content of its expression," he said.

Matthew Hoffer, an attorney for the businesses, said the plaintiffs were pleased the judge agreed the ban was a form of discrimination.

A representative for the SBA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday. In a filing, the agency said the Solicitor General's Office would decide whether to appeal the ruling.

Adelman had previously granted sex-related businesses access to the first round of PPP loans, saying the pre-pandemic regulation denying them SBA funds was likely unconstitutional.

His ruling this week extended that rationale to the ban after Congress incorporated it into law in the December relief bill.

The judge rejected the SBA's argument that lawmakers had authority not to support an industry associated with negative secondary effects, such as decreased property values and crime.

Factories, bars and massage parlors are also associated with pollution and crime, but those businesses nonetheless received funding, Adelman said.

The case is Camelot Banquet Rooms Inc et al. v. U.S. Small Business Administration et al., U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Wisconsin, No. 21-0447.

For the SBA: Carter Stewart of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin

For the businesses: Bradley Shafer and Matthew Hoffer of Shafer & Associates

