Judge hits copyright ‘troll’ right where it hurts

July 30 (Reuters) - Provided you’re not the target, a bench slap can be riveting to behold. There’s nothing quite like judges with their dander up excoriating lawyers who misbehaved.

Aside from public shaming, it’s not uncommon for such smackdowns to include monetary sanctions and a referral to bar authorities for further disciplinary action.

Now, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has blessed a rare non-monetary punishment that hits wayward lawyers where it hurts the most: business generation.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in the Southern District of New York in a 61-page opinion last year took copyright lawyer Richard P. Liebowitz to the woodshed for “repeated violations of court orders and outright dishonesty, sometimes under oath.”

In addition to a $103,000 fine, he added an unusual penalty. Furman required Liebowitz to give a copy of the sanctions opinion to every current client, to file it on the docket of every pending case, and to include it on the docket of all new copyright infringement cases that Liebowitz or his firm might bring in the following year.

The opinion includes choice passages such as, “The simple fact is that Mr. Liebowitz has a problem: He does not feel constrained by the truth and, when cornered, has no compunction about lying, even under oath,” and notes that he has been called a “copyright troll,” “legal lamprey” and “an example of the worst kind of lawyering.”

Ouch.

Furman ordered Liebowitz to share the opinion not just in the Southern District of New York, but in every court across the country where he or his namesake firm is litigating a copyright case.

Is such a penalty a good idea? Or was the judge intruding on territory that more rightly belongs to grievance committees and bar authorities?

The answer to both may be yes.

Liebowitz, who did not respond to a request for comment, argued on appeal that Furman abused his discretion in meting out the punishment.

The sanctions “amount to a nationwide scarlet letter on Mr. Liebowitz” and his firm, wrote defense counsel from Morvillo, Abramowitz, Grand, Iason, & Anello. “In imposing such a sanction, the court circumvents the Grievance Committee, the New York State bar, and other formal disciplinary bodies better suited to address such issues.”

Morvillo partner Brian Jacobs did not respond to a request for comment.

Furman in his opinion tacitly agreed, writing that “there may be no sanction short of disbarment that would stop Mr. Liebowitz from further misconduct.”

But the judge nonetheless took upon himself “the task of crafting a sanction that could conceivably deter Mr. Liebowitz from repeating his misconduct again” by making sure “both courts and (Liebowitz’s) clients, current and future, are aware of that history so that they can be vigilant in scrutinizing Mr. Liebowitz’s conduct.”

If Liebowitz’s law business suffers as a result, oh well. That’s “ultimately attributable to Mr. Liebowitz’s own deplorable conduct rather than to the court’s opinion and order itself,” Furman wrote in refusing to stay his decision.

As my Reuters colleague Blake Brittain reported, the underlying dispute involved a run-of-the-mill copyright infringement case. Liebowitz in 2019 sued Bandshell Artist Management on behalf of photographer Arthur Usherson for allegedly using an image of singer-songwriter Leon Redbone without permission.

Admitted to the bar in 2015, Liebowitz, a graduate of Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, began bombarding federal courts in 2017 with copyright infringement suits, filing more than 2,500 of them. Many of the cases were on behalf of photographers like Usherson whose photos were used online without their permission.

It may not be the most sophisticated work, but Liebowitz’s lawyers pointed out that he has “championed small-dollar claims (on a contingency basis) on behalf of artists whose copyrights otherwise could have gone unprotected, given the limited nature of their potential recovery and high cost of litigation.”

Considering Liebowitz’s staggering caseload along with his relative inexperience as a lawyer, it’s not surprising that some things fell through the cracks. Indeed, the initial transgression that triggered Furman’s wrath seems like small potatoes: Liebowitz’s client Usherson was supposed to appear in-person at a mediation, and instead did so telephonically.

Furman himself called it “a comparatively minor infraction.”

But you know the old saying about the cover-up being worse than the crime. The real problem, Furman wrote, is that “rather than admit the truth and accept the consequences, Mr. Liebowitz concocted a story,” claiming that the mediator had granted consent. And then Liebowitz “dug his hole deeper by repeating his lies over and over, including under oath.”

Here’s a helpful reminder: Judges really, really don’t like it when you lie to them.

Compounding matters, Furman cataloged numerous other instances where Liebowitz was sanctioned by other judges. In November, Liebowitz was suspended by the Southern District’s Grievance Committee.

In protesting Furman's sanctions, Liebowitz’s lawyers argued that they “place Mr. Liebowitz in an impossible position: he must choose between either not initiating cases so as to avoid having to file the opinion, or continuing to initiate cases, filing the opinion, and thereby risk causing the court to view the client in a negative light by virtue of the client’s association with Mr. Liebowitz.”

Two-horned dilemma aside, Liebowitz in recent months has still brought new copyright cases. A search of Pacer records lists him as counsel in about 20 new federal suits, including matters in Texas, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

The sanctions order was dutifully attached to the filings, along with a cover note stating, “Mr. Liebowitz and (Liebowitz Law Firm) strongly contest Judge Furman’s factual findings and legal conclusions, and have appealed the Opinion and Order to the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.”

Not exactly a mea culpa. But on July 23, the appeals court in a six-page summary order sided squarely with Furman.

“Liebowitz’s misconduct in this case — including violating multiple court orders, repeatedly lying to the court, and filing a complaint with a false allegation — justify the nationwide scope of the court’s sanctions,” the 2nd Circuit panel wrote.

Not that it matters much now. Furman only required Liebowitz to share the sanctions order for one year, and the mandate expired on June 26.

Still, at this point it wouldn’t take much internet sleuthing for a prospective client or judge to learn of it, and to proceed accordingly.