Judge in Jerry Seinfeld case slashes lawyers' 'staggering' fee request

(Reuters) - Comic Jerry Seinfeld and his lawyers are entitled to about $29,000 out of nearly $1 million in fees they requested for fighting off a copyright lawsuit over Seinfeld's hit Netflix show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee," a federal judge in Manhattan court said Friday.

The ruling by now-U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan called the initial fee request "staggering," and said the time Seinfeld's lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher billed for their work on the case was excessive.

Gibson Dunn partner Orin Snyder did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

A Gibson Dunn team led by Snyder won dismissal of the case in 2019. The plaintiff, Seinfeld's former collaborator Christian Charles, alleged Seinfeld had refused to acknowledge his work in creating the show and sued the television star and comedian in 2018.

Nathan dismissed the case because Charles waited too long to sue, and she held Charles liable for Seinfeld's attorneys' fees last year after deeming the lawsuit unreasonable and "opportunistic."

But Nathan slashed the vast majority of Gibson Dunn's requested fee award on Friday. She said the firm's attorneys had cited unreasonably high hourly rates and called the number of hours they billed "excessive by any measure."

For example, Nathan said a request for "$300,000 for drafting just the moving briefs" was "plainly unreasonable" given the degree of complexity.

"Excessive billing for relatively straightforward matters is repeated across this case," Nathan said.

Nathan also held Charles' attorney Peter Skolnik of Clark Guldin jointly liable for the fees on Friday, finding he had brought the lawsuit in bad faith because the claims were "completely without merit."

Skolnik did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Charles v. Seinfeld et al, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:18-cv-01196.

For Charles: Peter Skolnik of Clark Guldin

For Seinfeld: Orin Snyder of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

