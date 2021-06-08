Judge OKs counsel to probe alleged transfers to Tom Girardi's wife

Thomas Girardi in Los Angeles, June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Irfan Khan/Pool

Law firms Dinsmore Shohl See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - A bankruptcy judge in Los Angeles has agreed to allow outside counsel to investigate claims related to the estranged celebrity wife of plaintiff's attorney Tom Girardi, whose law firm has been placed in bankruptcy amid allegations Girardi owes millions to clients and others.

At a Tuesday hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Barry Russell approved a request by Chapter 7 trustee Elissa Miller, who is overseeing the liquidation of Girardi Keese, to hire Ronald Richards of Ronald Richards & Associates.

In his role as trustee special litigation counsel, Richards will investigate whether funds were fraudulently transferred from the now-shuttered Girardi Keese firm to Girardi's wife, "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne Girardi, as alleged by Miller.

"My firm is going to commit substantial resources for an investigation team to go into those transfers," Richards said in an interview after the hearing.

Peter Mastan, a Dinsmore & Shohl partner representing Erika Jayne Girardi, objected to Richards' hire at the hearing. Mastan argued that Richards is conflicted from representing the trustee because he also represents two California attorneys who are pursuing claims against the reality star who claim she received funds from Girardi Keese.

Richards "can’t follow the instructions of two masters, over the same funds," Mastan said. "It doesn’t work."

Richards, both in court and in an interview, said there's no conflict because the attorneys he represents are not contesting the alleged transfers. In a June 1 filing, Miller stated that "creditors represented by the Richards firm are not pursuing fraudulent transfer claims that belong to the estate."

A spokesperson for Dinsmore, where Mastan is the managing partner of its Los Angeles office, said in a statement, "We look forward to vigorously defending Ms. Girardi in the proper forum. We will not be offering further comment at this time."

Russell's order puts Miller in a parallel role with Jason Rund, the Chapter 7 trustee overseeing Tom Girardi's personal estate, who has also retained his own counsel to investigate alleged transfers between the couple.

Mastan stressed at Tuesday's hearing that Erika Jayne Girardi intends to cooperate with both trustees, noting that she did not oppose Rund's hiring of Abir Cohen Treyzon Salo as special counsel in the estate matter.

Part of the opposition to Richards' hire related to his social media presence. In a May 10 filing, Mastan wrote that "Richards' motivations include promoting himself with tabloid-style publicity on social media," noting that Richards has made 290 social media posts about his client.

Those arguments failed to persuade Russell, who told Mastan that while he didn't agree with Richards' style, he wasn't going to silence or penalize him over his opinions.

"I can’t and would not stop him from exercising his First Amendment rights," Russell said.

The case is In re: Girardi Keese, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California, 2:20-bk-21022.

For Elissa Miller: Lei Lei Wang Ekvall, Philip Strok and Timothy Evanston of Smiley Wang-Ekvall

For Erika Jayne Girardi: Peter Mastan of Dinsmore & Shohl

Editor's Note: This story has been updated with a statement from a Dinsmore & Shohl spokesperson.