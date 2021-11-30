Judge says Vista Equity must face suit over $1.9 bln Mindbody buy

Summary

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge said that Mindbody Inc shareholders can move ahead with a lawsuit over private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC’s $1.9 billion deal to take the business management software maker private.

In denying Vista’s motion to dismiss the suit on Monday, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick said that Mindbody shareholders, led by investment firm Luxor Capital Group LP, had adequately alleged that Vista knowingly failed to disclose information about the deal process and Mindbody’s revenue.

McCormick also denied Mindbody founder Rick Stollmeyer's motion for summary judgment, noting that she’d previously said the “likely outcome of that motion is a one-word ruling from me: denied.”

The Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann attorneys representing the lead shareholders did not respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

Neither did the Kirkland & Ellis attorneys representing Vista and Stollmeyer. A representative for Vista declined to comment.

Mindbody, a California-based maker of software intended to help run fitness, spa and salon businesses, said in December 2018 that it had agreed to be purchased by the private equity firm.

In August, Luxor accused Mindbody’s top executives of failing to act in the company’s best interest by approving the deal. The investor also said Vista aided the executives’ alleged misconduct by omitting information about its early conversations with Stollmeyer related to selling Mindbody and the company’s 2018 fourth quarter revenue results.

Stollmeyer and Vista denied omitting information about early deal talks and said they weren't involved in the decision to not release preliminary revenue results.

The case is In re Mindbody Inc, Stockholder Litigation, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2019-0442.

For the shareholders: Mark Lebovitch, Jeroen van Kwawegen, Christopher Orrico and Gregory Varallo of Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann

For Vista Equity and Stollmeyer: Matthew Solum and John Del Monaco of Kirkland & Ellis

