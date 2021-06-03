Judge sends airlines’ challenge to Mass. sick leave law to trial

REUTERS/Max Rossi

Summary

Summary Law firms Airlines say law will cause flight delays and cancellations

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Boston on Thursday denied a quick win to an airline trade group in its challenge to a Massachusetts paid sick leave law, saying a trial is required to decide the key issues in the case.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said she has to hear from experts for the state and Airlines For America (A4A) in order to decide whether the sick leave law will cause flight delays and cancellations, and whether those burdens are excessive enough to render the law invalid.

"Without the benefit of hearing and evaluating the expert testimony ... the court cannot credit the opinions of one side's experts over those of the other's and therefore cannot determine whether any burdens are clearly excessive relative to the (law's) benefits," Burroughs wrote.

A4A, which is represented by O'Melveny & Myers and Davis Wright Tremaine, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The office of Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, which is defending the law, did not immediately have a comment.

Massachusetts' law, which took effect in 2015, requires employers to provide a minimum of one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked, up to 40 hours per year.

A4A in a 2018 lawsuit alleged that the law was invalid as applied to airlines because it placed an undue burden on interstate commerce and was preempted by the Airline Deregulation Act, which bars state laws that affect the prices, routes, or services offered by airlines.

The group claims that flight and ground crew workers will take more sick time because of the law, resulting in an increase in flight delays and cancellations. A4A also says that allowing a patchwork of different state sick leave requirements will further hinder airline operations.

A4A moved for summary judgment in 2018, and Healey's office filed a dueling motion last year. The state argued that any impact the law has on airlines is minor, and that airlines can require off-duty workers to be on call in case other employees take sick leave.

A4A countered that on-call workers are not present at airports and would have to travel to work, leading to significant flight delays.

Burroughs on Thursday said she was not convinced to grant summary judgment to either side. The balancing test required to determine if the state law's benefits outweigh any burdens it places on airlines is fact-intensive, necessitating a trial, she said.

The judge also said that it was unclear whether, and how easily, airlines could mitigate any increase in delays, creating a factual dispute that precludes summary judgment.

The case is Airlines for America v. Healey, U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, No. 1:18-cv-10651.

For A4A: Chris Hollinger of O'Melveny & Myers and Harry Korrell of Davis Wright Tremaine

For the state: Amanda Morejon of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office