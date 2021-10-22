Judge slams back door on activist investors trying to delay shareholder meeting

REUTERS/Chip East

(Reuters) - You have to give some credit to Greenberg Traurig and Baker Botts for resilience.

After a Delaware Chancery Court judge entered judgment last week against their clients – activist shareholders trying to force directors of biotech company CytoDyn Inc to present their alternative slate of directors at an upcoming shareholder meeting – they asked the judge to enjoin the meeting anyway, to give the activists a chance to appeal.

It was kind of like trying to sneak in the back door when the front door has been slammed in your face. But unfortunately for them, Vice Chancellor Joseph Slights kept the locks on.

In a terse decision on Wednesday, Slights said he accommodated the activists by granting an expedited trial to resolve as quickly as possible their argument that the CytoDyn board was abusing an advance notice bylaw to interfering with shareholders’ voting rights. The activists had their shot in the expedited trial to obtain an injunction to get their slate in front of shareholders. They lost. They can appeal that loss, he said, but they can’t use existence of an appeal to attain the outcome they failed to win on the merits.

“Plaintiffs cannot now, claiming irreparable harm, ask the court to grant a motion that essentially affords them the injunctive relief they were denied in the plenary action in order to relieve time pressure caused by a build-up of steam they themselves helped to generate,” Slights wrote.

Greenberg Traurig partners Lisa Zwally Brown and Hal Shaftel, who represent the activist investors, did not respond to my email query.

Time pressure and deadlines have been key issues not just in the litigation but in the underlying dispute between CytoDyn and the activists. The fight centers on advance notice bylaws, which require shareholders to inform the company, in writing and well before annual meetings, of matters they want to place on the agenda, including alternative board nominations. These bylaws have become commonplace in the last several years, said CytoDyn counsel Andrew Stern of Sidley Austin, but until the CytoDyn case, Delaware courts had not been asked to address the enforcement of bylaw provisions that require shareholders to include substantive disclosures in their advance notifications.

CytoDyn adopted its advance notice requirement in 2015, long before it was targeted by an activist investor group dissatisfied with the company’s operational strategy and falling share price. That group, according to Slights’ merits opinion, began organizing a proxy campaign last March. By late May, they’d amassed more than 5% of the company’s shares.

But the group waited until June 30 – just two days before the advance notice deadline for a scheduled Oct. 28 shareholder meeting – to send a notification to CytoDyn’s board that it wanted to nominate five new directors to the six-member board.

The board, which had been aware of the activist campaign, hired outside advisers to review the notification. On July 30, it informed the activists that the notification was inadequate because it failed to disclose, among other things, funding sources for the proxy campaign, supporters of alternative slate of board nominees and potential conflicts of interest.

Three weeks later, the activists sued in Chancery Court for a declaration that they had provided proper notice and an injunction requiring the company to allow their slate to stand for election. They argued, among other points, that they should have been afforded an opportunity to correct the notification in time to get their slate before shareholders at the October meeting.

Slights held, however, that the activists were sunk by their own brinkmanship. They had “played fast and loose in their responses to key inquiries embedded in the advance notice bylaw,” the judge said. And they had left no time to fix problems because they had filed the notice so close to the deadline.

Slights said that the existing CytoDyn board “was not as responsive as it perhaps should have been,” and was structurally conflicted about notification of an alternative slate of directors. But the judge said that CytoDyn had a legitimate purpose for adopting its advance notice bylaws. The activists, he held, failed to show the board “engaged in manipulative conduct” that interfered with shareholders’ voting rights.

The decision was significant enough to prompt client alerts from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Ropes & Gray. CytoDyn’s counsel published a post on Sidley's M&A blog that highlighted Slights’ refusal to apply enhanced scrutiny to the board’s enforcement of the advance notice bylaw.

The activists wouldn't take no for an answer. On Oct. 15, Greenberg Traurig and Baker Botts filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to block CytoDyn’s Oct. 28 meeting until the activists could appeal Slights’ ruling. Their argument: They would be irreparably harmed if the meeting went forward without a vote on their nominees, but CytoDyn and its board would be unaffected by delay, so the balance of equities tipped in their favor. CytoDyn was in such dire shape, they said, that the 2021 shareholder meeting might be its last.

Sidley’s Stern told me that the activists’ argument “completely put the cart before the horse” by urging Slights to set aside consideration of the merits of the activists' prospective appeal and instead focus on the harm they’d experience if the meeting went forward. That was an extraordinary request, Sidley wrote in its opposition brief, because the activists’ motion “does not demonstrate any likelihood of success on appeal.”

Moreover, the Sidley brief said, the activists created the purported “emergency” presented by the imminent shareholder meeting by waiting until the deadline to file their inadequate advance notification.

That argument seemed to resonate with Slights, who said any harm to the activists “is, in large measure, self-inflicted” because the activists “chose to submit their nomination notice on the eve of the deadline set by the advance notice bylaw and then chose to wait weeks after that submission before they initiated litigation.”

So much for the back door.

Delaware court rejects activist's attempt to control CytoDyn's board

