Judge throws out suit against Tesaro board over $5.1 bln sale

Signage is seen on the exterior of the Sussex County Court of Chancery in Georgetown, Delaware. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Suit follows GlaxoSmithKline's $5.1 bln buy of Tesaro in 2019

Judge says suit didn't show other shareholders were coerced into approving deal or lacked material info

(Reuters) - A Delaware judge threw out a shareholder’s suit accusing Tesaro Inc’s managers and lead venture capital investor of selling the cancer drug company to GlaxoSmithKline Plc in an allegedly conflicted $5.1 billion sale.

Vice Chancellor Morgan Zurn in Wilmington said on Tuesday that she was dismissing former Tesaro investor John Kihm’s suit because she was “satisfied,” that when Tesaro’s shareholders approved the deal, they were fully informed and not coerced by major investor and venture capital firm New Enterprise Associates Inc.

“In the complaint, the private equity sponsor is everywhere and nowhere: the plaintiff offers pages of allegations about the sponsor’s motivations, but does not assert the sponsor was a controlling stockholder, nor that the sponsor or any of its agents had any specific role in the flawed sale process,” Zurn wrote in granting the defendants' motions to dismiss.

Kihm’s attorneys, including Randall Baron of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Neither did attorneys for the Tesaro officers and directors, NEA and Citigroup.

Representatives for GlaxoSmithKline, NEA and Citigroup also did not respond to requests for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline announced in December 2018 that it had agreed to purchase Waltham, Massachusetts-based Tesaro for $75 a share at a premium. The deal closed in January 2019.

Kihm filed a proposed class action in November 2020, alleging that NEA and its employees who sat on Tesaro’s board pushed for the acquisition to financially benefit the venture capital firm. The Tesaro investor also accused CitiGroup of being conflicted because it was acting as Tesaro’s financial advisor while advising GlaxoSmithKline on another transaction.

The defendants denied wrongdoing and moved to dismiss the lawsuit.

In her ruling, Zurn said the Tesaro investor didn’t show that documents recommending the transaction to shareholders lacked important information. The judge said that certain projections didn’t need to be included because they wouldn’t have changed the overall information available to shareholders.

She also said the documents adequately informed Tesaro's investors about Citigroup’s conflicts of interest as well as conflicts of interest between one of Tesaro’s directors and NEA.

The case is Kihm v. Mott, Delaware Court of Chancery, No. 2020-0938.

For Kihm: Randall Baron, David Wissbroecker and Christopher Lyons of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; and Peretz Bronstein of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

For the Tesaro officers and directors: Peter Welsh and Timothy Farrell of Ropes & Gray

For New Enterprise Associates: Roger Lane and Courtney Worcester of Holland & Knight

For Citigroup: Bruce Birenboim and Susanna Buergel of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Read more:

GSK slides after buying cancer firm Tesaro for hefty $5.1 billion