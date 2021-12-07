Judges leery of transit agency's need for BLM facemask ban

Summary

Transit agency banned Black Lives Matter masks amid protests in Pittsburgh

Judge blocked enforcement pending outcome of lawsuit

Appellate panel seemed skeptical of agency's claims

(Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court on Tuesday seemed skeptical of a bid by Pittsburgh's mass transit agency to reinstate a ban on workers wearing Black Lives Matter facemasks while a challenge to the policy plays out.

The Port Authority of Allegheny County is asking the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift a judge's order blocking the ban, saying the potential for the facemasks to cause conflicts and disruption outweigh employees' free-speech rights.

But Circuit Judge Patty Shwartz during oral arguments on Tuesday said she could not reconcile the Port Authority's public support for the Black Lives Matter movement with claims that bus drivers' facemasks could be disruptive.

"The Port Authority itself embraced the very message that the masks these employees wanted to wear conveyed," Shwartz said to Gregory Krock of McGuireWoods, who represents the agency.

Krock said the Port Authority's right to support political messages as an agency was distinct from allowing workers to support any viewpoint they wish.

The ban is being challenged by an Amalgamated Transit Union local and three Port Authority employees who were disciplined for wearing Black Lives Matter masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joseph Pass of Jubelirer, Pass & Intrieri argued for the plaintiffs on Tuesday.

The Port Authority last year banned facemasks with messages "of a political or social protest nature" after an employee's complaint about Black Lives Matter masks and arguments that had broken out among workers on social media, according to court filings.

Some drivers had worn the masks for months amid protests in Pittsburgh against racism and police brutality that triggered clashes with police.

U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan in Pittsburgh in January said the Port Authority had not shown the facemasks actually interfered with service. He barred the agency from enforcing the ban pending the outcome of the lawsuit.

The Port Authority in its appeal says government agencies do not have to wait until actual disruptions occur to restrict employee speech.

Circuit Judge Michael Fisher on Tuesday said he did not see how Ranjan abused his discretion, which is the threshold for throwing out a preliminary injunction.

The judge seemed skeptical of Krock's claim that the injunction forced the agency to either allow other controversial political statements, such as Confederate flags, or discriminate against workers with those viewpoints.

"That may be another day," Fisher said. "We're not at that day."

The panel also included Circuit Judge David Porter.

The case is Amalgamated Transit Union Local 85 v. Port Authority of Allegheny County, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-1256.

For the plaintiffs: Joseph Pass of Jubelirer, Pass & Intrieri

For the Port Authority: Gregory Krock of McGuireWoods

