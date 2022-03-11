Jury finds for Sutter Health in California antitrust trial

Summary

(Reuters) - A jury in San Francisco federal court on Friday sided with Sutter Health in an antitrust class action that claimed the Northern California health system engaged in anticompetitive behavior that artificially drove up insurance premiums, resulting in $411 million in damages.

The nine-member jury deliberated for fewer than 10 hours over two days before reaching its verdict on allegations brought by a class of individuals and employers who accused the health system, among other things, of forcing health plans to agree to contracts that prevented them from steering patients to lower cost, non-Sutter hospitals.

Sacramento-based Sutter's lawyers at Jones Day, including Jeffrey LeVee and David Kiernan, referred a Reuters request for comment to Sutter.

"The jury found that Sutter Health did not engage in anticompetitive conduct and did not cause consumers to pay higher prices or premiums as plaintiffs alleged," said James Conforti, Sutter Health's interim president and CEO, in a statement.

A lead plaintiffs' lawyer, Matthew Cantor of Constantine Cannon, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

The class comprises three million individuals and small businesses who plaintiffs' lawyers said paid higher premiums for health policies from insurers including Anthem Blue Cross, Aetna and United Healthcare from 2011 to 2020.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler presided over the month-long trial. Sutter's lawyers had denied the hospital engaged in anticompetitive conduct.

A California state judge last year gave final approval to a $575 million settlement between Sutter and plaintiffs including the state of California and the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union and Employers Benefit Trust.

Sutter agreed as part of that settlement to limit some out-of-insurance-network charges and to provide more access to pricing information.

Nonprofit Sutter operates more than two dozen hospitals and clinics in northern California and generated more than $13 billion in revenue in 2020.

The case is Sidibe v. Sutter Health, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:12-cv-04854-LB.

For plaintiffs: Matthew Cantor of Constantine Cannon

For defendant: David Kiernan of Jones Day

