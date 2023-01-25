Justice Dept. team suing Google includes longtime Paul Weiss partner

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department team that is suing Alphabet Inc's Google LLC over alleged digital advertising abuses includes a longtime litigator who joined the antitrust division this month from a major U.S. law firm, part of a wave of new competition law hires in the federal government.

Julia Tarver Mason Wood departed Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to serve as a senior litigation counsel in the Justice Department's antitrust division, after spending more than 20 years in the firm's New York and Washington, D.C., offices.

The move reunited Wood with former Paul Weiss partner Jonathan Kanter, the U.S. Senate-confirmed head of the department's antitrust team.

Justice Department and eight state plaintiffs, including Virginia, New York and California, said in their new case against Google on Tuesday that it had abused its dominance in the online advertising market. Google denied the claims in the lawsuit, which seeks to break up its ad business.

The department is also preparing for a September trial in Washington, D.C., in a case accusing Google of antitrust violations in its search business. Google has denied the claims.

Wood did not immediately respond on Wednesday to a message seeking comment.

A spokesperson for Google declined to comment about the legal teams in the new case, filed in Alexandria, Virginia, federal district court.

The Justice Department's recent antitrust hires have also included Daniel Dorris, an antitrust expert and former partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick.

Dorris, also a senior litigation counsel, was on the team representing the Daily Mail's publisher in Manhattan federal court in an antitrust case against Google over its advertising. Dorris did not appear on the new complaint against Google, which included 10 antitrust trial attorneys and a group of supervisors in the department.

The Justice Department also brought on top antitrust plaintiffs' lawyers in recent months, including longtime Hausfeld litigator Bonny Sweeney as a senior attorney based in California.

A department spokesperson did not comment on its antitrust hiring but has called recent additions to the team part of Kanter's expansion plans.

At Paul Weiss, Wood was on the defense team for Amazon.com Inc that defeated the District of Columbia's antitrust claims of unlawful curbs on seller agreements last year. The District's appeal is pending.

Google's lead attorney in the new Google lawsuit is Eric Mahr, co-leader of the antitrust group at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and a former top U.S. federal antitrust prosecutor.

Mahr is defending Google in similar litigation in Manhattan federal court, where Texas and private plaintiffs are challenging the company's digital ad practices.

Mahr did not immediately respond to a message on Wednesday seeking comment.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella











