Kasowitz duo representing Scarlett Johansson in lawsuit against Disney

(Reuters) - New York-based boutique firm Kasowitz Benson Torres is representing Marvel's "Black Widow" actress Scarlett Johansson in a lawsuit against Disney filed on Thursday.

The suit, which alleges that the media giant breached Johansson's contract by releasing the movie simultaneously in theaters and on its streaming service Disney+, was filed by Los Angeles-based entertainment partners John Berlinski and Daniel Saunders.

Berlinski said in a statement that Disney had a legal obligation to honor its contract.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the case and whether it would seek outside counsel.

Johansson's lawsuit isn't the duo's first battle against Disney, according to their firm bios. Berlinski and Saunders previously represented gaming and resort company Genting Malaysia Berhad in a multi-billion lawsuit against Fox Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company stemming from a terminated licensing agreement that would have allowed the company to use some of Fox's intellectual property in connection with a Genting theme park. A settlement was reached and the Genting's license was reinstated.

The pair has also represented other Hollywood stars including "Bones" actors Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz and producer Kathy Reichs in a lawsuit against 21st Century Fox and Fox Broadcasting Company. The case reached a $179 million arbitration award.

Before joining Kasowitz, Berlinski was the senior vice president and head of West Coast television litigation at NBCUniversal.

Saunders, who was previously a partner at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, focuses his practice on white collar defense, entertainment, complex litigation and intellectual property. Prior to joining Kasowitz, he represented Beats Electronics, record executive Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre in a lawsuit over headphone design rights and royalties.

