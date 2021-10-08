KC & the Sunshine Band co-founder sues EMI over copyrights

KC and the Sunshine Band perform during the Jamaica Jazz and Blues 2013 festival in Trelawny, January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

(Reuters) - Richard Finch, co-founder and bassist of classic disco-funk group, KC & the Sunshine Band, sued Sony Music-owned EMI Longitude Music in Los Angeles federal court on Friday, seeking a declaration that he can recover a share of copyrights in the band's music.

Finch sued over the composition rights to nearly 100 songs he co-wrote for the band, including hits like "That's the Way (I Like It)," "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty," and "Get Down Tonight." He brought the suit under part of the Copyright Act that allows authors to terminate copyright grants after 35 years.

The law was meant to address authors' unequal bargaining power with larger copyright owners.

Finch assigned his rights to co-founder and singer Harry Wayne Casey in 1983, and the complaint said he's received "nothing from the United States exploitation of this large catalogue of world-famous and celebrated 'disco' hits" since.

"This situation is exactly the situation that's contemplated" by the termination provision, Finch's attorney Evan Cohen of Cohen Music Law said in an interview.

The termination right has also come up in several other recent disputes, including Marvel's lawsuits against a group of comic book artists who want to reclaim rights to superheroes they co-created, and a battle between Disney and the writers of the screenplay for "Predator".

Bridget Hirsch of Byrnes Hirsch also represents Finch. Cohen and Hirsch are representing the Scottish rock band The Jesus & Mary Chain in a similar dispute with Warner Music.

Sony Music didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Finch's lawsuit.

The complaint said Finch and Casey co-founded KC & the Sunshine Band in 1973, co-writing its songs until 1979. According to the complaint, Finch later left the band and assigned his copyrights and writer's royalty interests in the compositions to Casey in 1983, in what the complaint called an "unwise transaction."

Finch said the copyrights ended up with Sony Music's EMI, and that he served the company with a notice of termination in 2019. The complaint says the termination became effective on Oct. 1, and EMI has been exploiting the songs without his permission since.

Finch asked the court to declare that the termination was effective and that he owns 50% of the compositions. He also requested an accounting of the money he said EMI owes him.

The case is Finch v. EMI Consortium Songs Inc d/b/a EMI Longitude Music, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:21-cv-08032.

For Finch: Evan Cohen of Cohen Music Law and Bridget Hirsch of Byrnes Hirsch

