King & Spalding nabs Jones Day partner for human capital practice

(Reuters) - King & Spalding has added Robert Marshall II, an executive compensation and employee benefits lawyer from Jones Day, to its global human capital and compliance (GHCC) team, the firm announced Wednesday.

London-based Marshall will advise clients on a range of issues from securities compliance and disclosure, to tax and human resources, and employment and severance packages. He'll also be part of Atlanta-founded King & Spalding's corporate, finance and investments (CFI) practice group.

“Rob has an impressive portfolio of advising large multinational companies on their most sophisticated compensation and benefits arrangements globally, which is complemented by his transatlantic experience, making him a valuable addition for the GHCC team,” Todd Holleman, head of the CFI practice at King & Spalding, said in a statement.

King & Spalding, a firm of around 1,200 lawyers worldwide, has also made other recent CFI hires in London. These include finance partner Benoit Lavigne, who joined from Morrison & Foerster in June and finance counsel Andrew Brown, who joined from Skadden in August.

“The growing London office, my strong links to Silicon Valley and the wider GHCC team creates an axis with colleagues in the U.S., which is an ideal fit for my practice,” Marshall said in a statement.

Jones Day did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Marshall's departure.

