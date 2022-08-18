Kirkland & Ellis adds London funds partners from two rival law firms

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - International law firm Kirkland & Ellis has hired two investment funds partners from Ashurst and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner for its London office.

Kirkland said in a Thursday statement it has hired Bryan Cave's Louisa Cobbe. It said Catherine Gokah has joined from Ashurst in a separate statement Wednesday.

Both will be part of Kirkland’s European funds practice which has 25 partners total, according to the firm.

Cobbe focuses on real estate investment vehicles and funds, Chicago-founded Kirkland said.

Gokah’s experience fundraising for real estate and infrastructure funds will help the firm as these asset classes are becoming more attractive to institutional investors, Kirkland’s London-based investment funds partner Christopher Braunack said in a statement.

Gokah was elevated to partner at Ashurst in May 2021, per her LinkedIn profile.

An Ashurst spokesperson said the firm wishes Gokah well. A Bryan Cave spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cobbe's departure.

Earlier this month, Kirkland lost restructuring partner Lisa Stevens, who was based in its London office, to UK-founded Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

