Kirkland & Ellis hires Greater China M&A lawyer in Hong Kong

Summary

Summary Law firms M&A lawyer Peng Yu joins Kirkland as a partner in Hong Kong

Yu has represented Alibaba, Blackstone and Bain Capital, according to an archived bio The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis has hired private equity lawyer Peng Yu as a partner in Hong Kong as it continues to build its Greater China presence, the firm said Monday.

Yu was previously a partner in Ropes & Gray’s Hong Kong-based private equity transactions group where he advised e-commerce giant Alibaba, and U.S. private equity firms Bain Capital and Blackstone Inc on China-based transactions, according to an archived version of his bio on Ropes & Gray’s website.

Kirkland said in a statement that Yu works on a range of local and cross-border M&A transactions, particularly in Greater China – “a key region for our international strategy,” chairman of Kirkland’s global executive committee Jon Ballis said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Kirkland’s Asia practice, which the firm says consists of 140 lawyers in Hong Kong, Beijing and Shanghai, focuses on high-value transactions and disputes, Hong Kong-based M&A partner David Zhang said in a statement.

The Chicago-founded firm said earlier this year it is advising a key group of property developer China Evergrande Group's international creditors on potential debt recovery and enforcement action against the troubled company.

Earlier this month, Kirkland hired a former executive director of The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong as a partner in the firm’s Hong Kong-based transactional group.

Ropes & Gray named Vincent Ip as the new managing partner for its Hong Kong office last week to continue focus on a "strong Asia presence."

A spokesperson for Ropes & Gray wished Yu well on Monday.

Read more:

Ex-Hong Kong securities commission official to join Kirkland & Ellis

Evergrande creditors raise threat of action over default

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.