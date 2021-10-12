Kirkland-led Blackstone forms $1 bln partnership to invest in music

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Stephenson Harwood are advising Blackstone Inc on its partnership with advisory firm Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd, as private equity investors increase their bets on the music industry and online streaming.

As part of the deal, revealed on Tuesday, the companies will initially invest $1 billion to acquire music rights. Blackstone will also purchase a stake in Hipgnosis Song, an advisor to the London-listed music catalogs investor Hipgnosis Songs Fund.

Blackstone has tapped longtime advisor Kirkland, with a team led by corporate partners Francesca Harris, David Higgins and Aprajita Dhundia. Technology and intellectual property transactions partners Seth Traxler, Rory Wellever and Shellie Freedman are also advising the asset manager.

Stephenson Harwood corporate partner Alex Haynes is guiding Hipgnosis Song Management. The firm's team includes intellectual property partner Alexandra Pygall and tax partner John Meehan.

Blackstone’s other advisors on the transaction are Goldman Sachs, FTI and Deloitte. Hipgnosis Song Management is also receiving advice from RBC and Capstan Capital Partners.

Hipgnosis was founded by former Elton John manager Merck Mercuriadis.

The company’s partnership with Blackstone comes during a year when several other investment firms have devoted capital to acquiring music catalogs or stakes in music companies.

In January, private equity firm KKR & Co said it was purchasing a major stake in Ryan Tedder and American pop rock band OneRepublic’s music catalog with support from Latham & Watkins.

More recently, billionaire William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund acquired a 10% stake in Universal Music Group from Vivendi SE. That transaction initially included Sullivan & Cromwell; Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft; Cabinet Bompoint; Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer.

