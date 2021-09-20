Kirkland, Mintz Levin power Brooks Automation $3 bln unit sale

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Thomas H. Lee Partners looked to Kirkland for the deal

Mintz Levin is advising Brooks Automation The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP has turned to Kirkland & Ellis to guide its $3 billion acquisition of Brooks Automation Inc’s semiconductor business. Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo is advising Brooks Automation.

The companies announced the transaction on Monday. Brooks Automation abandoned earlier plans to separate the semiconductor unit from its life science business.

Thomas H. Lee Partners is working with a Kirkland team led by corporate partners Ted Frankel and Cole Parker and debt finance partner Eric Wedel.

Frankel also recently led a team of Kirkland attorneys that advised the private equity firm on its sale of a stake of robotics technology company AutoStore to Softbank Group Corp, as part of a $2.8 billion deal, according to an April press release.

Chelmsford, Massachusetts-based Brooks Automation has turned to repeat advisor Mintz Levin for guidance on the sale of its semiconductor unit. The firm’s team was led by corporate members Michael Fantozzi, Daniel Kajunski and Robert Burwell.

Fantozzi and Kajunski previously contributed to Brooks Automation’s acquisition of genomics service provider Genewiz Inc, according to a September 2018 firm press release.

A representative for the firm said that Mintz Levin has advised Brooks Automation on several merger and acquisition projects while serving as the company’s securities and corporate counsel.

Brooks Automation’s semiconductor unit sale is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

The company’s financial advisor is Evercore Inc, and Thomas H. Lee Partners’ accounting advisor is PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Brooks Automation’s life sciences segment caters to clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare industries globally, while the automation business provides robotics and other automated solutions to chipmakers and equipment manufacturers.

The transaction is at least the second multi-billion dollar deal in the semiconductor space since midsummer, as the industry faces a global chip shortage.

In July, semiconductor equipment maker MKS Instruments Inc said it was acquiring specialty chemicals group Atotech Ltd for $5.1 billion with support from five law firms. DLA Piper, Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and Carey Olsen represented MKS Instruments. Latham & Watkins and Ogier counseled Atotech.

Read more:

Brooks Automation to sell automation unit for $3 billion, scraps separation plans

Law firm quintet powers MKS bid to boost semiconductor business