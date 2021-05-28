Kirkland, Paul, Weiss and Freshfields land roles as Apollo scoops up Verizon media assets

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer are starting the week with yet another big deal under their belts, advising Verizon Communications on its $5 billion sale of Yahoo! and AOL to Apollo Global Management, which is being advised by its longtime counsel at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison.

It's been a busy time for transactions practices as M&A volume breaks records this year. There have been more than 17,000 globally announced deals so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv – a 12.6% increase from the same period last year. Kirkland has advised on 266 deals worth a combined $180.9 billion this year, coming in second place to Goodwin Procter which has picked up 276 transactions totaling $68.4 billion.

The Kirkland deal team advising Verizon is led by corporate partners Edward Lee, Carlo Zenkner and Daniel Wolf. The group also includes tax partners Dean Shulman and Tara Rhoades; debt finance partners Melissa Hutson and Kristen Smith; technology and intellectual property partners Seth Traxler, Daniel Lewis and Todd Herst; and executive compensation partners Rohit Nafday and Scott Price.

Rhoades previously advised Yahoo's strategic review committee in its $4.5 billion sale of its operating business to Verizon.

The Freshfields team advising Verizon on global antitrust and foreign investment matters was led by partners Meghan Rissmiller and Michele Davis.

The firm previously advised Verizon in its acquisition of fleet management platform Fleetmatics, which was later rebranded to Verizon Connect.

Paul, Weiss' M&A global co-chair Taurie Zeitzer, corporate partner Justin Rosenberg and global chair of finance and capital markets Gregory Ezring led the firm's deal team in advising Apollo.

The private equity giant has been a long-time Paul Weiss client. Already this year the firm has advised Apollo on its $11 billion merger with insurance company Athene, its $1.4 billion sale of Diamond Resorts and its majority stake acquisition of ABC Technologies Holdings.

Verizon has struggled to grow its media unit, declaring the business nearly worthless with a $4.6 billion write-down in 2018. Bigger players such as Facebook and Google have swept the digital advertising market.

Verizon will get $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media, as part of the deal terms.

The business will be called Yahoo when the deal closes, which is expected in the second half of 2021, the company said.

