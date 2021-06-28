Kirkland, Paul Weiss, Paul Hastings guide Thoma Bravo's QAD buy

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP, Washington, D.C., U.S., REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Kirkland & Ellis; Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison; and Paul Hastings are steering private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP’s $2 billion deal to take enterprise software maker QAD Inc private.

The deal, announced on Monday, will see QAD de-list from Nasdaq, where its shares have been trading since 1997.

Thoma Bravo has turned to regular advisor Kirkland & Ellis for guidance on the acquisition. The Kirkland team is led by corporate partner Bradley Reed and includes corporate partner Theodore Peto.

The firm has advised Thoma Bravo on the raising of funds as well as acquisitions. Peto most recently led the Kirkland team that guided the private equity investor on its purchase of financial technology company Greenphire Inc, according to a May firm press release.

The Santa Barbara, California-based company’s special committee, which reviewed and negotiated the deal, turned to Paul Weiss for advice. The firm’s team included corporate partners Jeffrey Marell and Krishna Veeraraghavan.

QAD founder and controlling shareholder Pamela Lopker is represented by Paul Hastings. The firm’s team includes corporate partners David Hernand, Sean Monroe and Steve Camahort and litigation of counsel Rick Horvath.

The QAD special committee’s financial advisor is Morgan Stanley & Co LLC; Lopker’s turned to Moelis & Co LLC; and Thoma Bravo was advised by Barclays Plc.

Founded in 1979, QAD provides cloud-based planning and resources solutions software to companies.

Following the completion of the deal, expected in the fourth quarter of 2021, Lopker will retain a significant ownership interest in the company and continue to serve on the board.

The deal follows a busy spring for the law firm trio.

Back in May, Verizon Communications Inc agreed to sell Yahoo! and AOL to Apollo Global Management Inc for $5 billion, in a deal that included advisors from Kirkland and Paul Weiss, among others.

Paul Weiss' spring M&A spree also included AT&T Inc’s $43 billion deal to spin off its WarnerMedia unit and merge it with reality TV company Discovery Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s $8.45 billion acquisition of Hollywood studio MGM.

Paul Hastings has been kept busy too. Most recently the firm advised investment firm Francisco Partners on its $2.2 billion sale of manufacturing software maker Plex Systems to Rockwell Automation Inc.

