K&L Gates, Schiff Hardin lead on space vehicle maker's SPAC merger

(Reuters) - Four law firms are guiding a merger between D-Orbit S.p.A. and a special purpose acquisition company that will take the Italian space logistics business public at a value of roughly $1.28 billion.

K&L Gates is advising D-Orbit, which said Thursday it had inked the deal, while the SPAC has tapped New York firm Woolery & Co. and Schiff Hardin as co-lead counsel.

SPACs raise funds through initial public offerings to combine with privately held companies and take them public.

D-Orbit transports and releases satellites and creates tech and infrastructure for space, including space vehicles.

The K&L Gates team advising D-Orbit is led by corporate partner Robert Matlin, and includes corporate counsel Lorenzo Fratantoni, and partners Brent Williams and Matthew Ogurick; finance partner Anthony Nolan; and tax partner Adam Tejeda, the firm said in a statement.

The Woolery team advising the SPAC is led by the firm’s co-founding partner Matt Saur, the attorney said in a statement.

The SPAC has also tapped the chair of Schiff Hardin’s Asia practice group, Ralph De Martino; co-leader of the securities and capital markets practice group, Robert Minkus; as well as corporate partners Nicholas Tipsord and Cavas Pavri, Schiff Hardin said in a statement.

De Martino and Pavri previously advised the SPAC on its November 2020 IPO, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm said it also serves as the SPAC’s outside general counsel.

The entity that will serve as D-Orbit and the SPAC’s parent company is working with Luxembourg-based firm Arendt & Medernach on the deal.

