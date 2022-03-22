Labor Dept. says gag clauses in arbitration pacts hamper enforcement

The seal of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms NLRB mulls whether confidentiality agreements are illegal

The pacts discourage workers from filing complaints -Labor Dept AFL-CIO, others urged that Trump-era ruling be overturned The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the National Labor Relations Board to rule that confidentiality requirements in employee arbitration agreements are illegal, saying they discourage workers from filing complaints about wage-law violations.

DOL in an amicus brief filed with the board on Monday said it relies on worker complaints to steer its enforcement of federal laws, and agreements not to disclose the details of legal proceedings hamper the agency's mission.

Solicitor of Labor Seema Nanda, DOL's top legal official, said in a statement that confidentiality pacts discourage workers from talking to their colleagues about their experiences, taking collective legal action and cooperating with department investigations.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The NLRB in January called for amicus briefs on whether it should overturn Trump-era precedent that said confidentiality agreements are valid under federal labor law as long as they still allow workers to file complaints with government agencies.

The Workplace Policy Institute, the lobbying arm of management-side labor law firm Littler Mendelson, said in a separate amicus brief on Monday that the 2020 NLRB ruling struck the appropriate balance between the rights of workers and businesses, and should be upheld.

The AFL-CIO, union law firm Weinberg Roger & Rosenfeld and nonprofits Public Justice and the National Employment Lawyers Association all filed briefs urging the NLRB to dump the Trump-era decision in the case California Commerce Club.

The board in that ruling said the Federal Arbitration Act requires arbitration agreements to be enforced according to their terms, which trumps the potential to discourage workers from exercising their rights under federal labor law.

Monday's briefs were filed in a case involving Kroger Co subsidiary Ralphs Grocery Co, which required workers to sign arbitration agreements containing confidentiality provisions.

The case is Ralphs Grocery Co, National Labor Relations Board, No. 21–CA–073942.

For Ralphs: Timothy Ryan of The Offices of Timothy F. Ryan

For the charging party: Melissa Grant of Capstone Law

Read more:

U.S. labor board could limit gag clauses in worker arbitration pacts

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.