Labor Dept watchdog probes OSHA response to rise in warehouse injuries

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor's internal watchdog said on Wednesday that it will investigate the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's response to a rise in serious injuries at warehouses operated by online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

DOL's Inspector General in a letter to OSHA director Douglas Parker asked for detailed records related to the agency's documentation of warehouse injuries and its inspection of such facilities stretching back to 2016.

The inspector general's probe could be the first step toward a crackdown by the Biden administration on worker safety at warehouses operated by retail giants like Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart Inc. The IG can make recommendations to OSHA and urge actions by Congress or the White House.

The letter did not disclose the names of companies whose warehouse investigations by OSHA will be part of the IG probe.

OSHA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Warehouse conditions came under renewed scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many companies were accused of not doing enough to protect workers.

Worker advocates had been critical of retailers' safety records even before the pandemic, saying many companies prioritize speed and profit over protecting warehouse employees.

Earlier this month, six workers died at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois and nine were killed at a candle factory in Kentucky during a series of tornadoes. OSHA has opened investigations into the incidents.

