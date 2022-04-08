LATAM Airlines accuses Chilean bank of interfering with Ch. 11

Summary

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA has accused a Chilean bank representing a group of unsecured bondholders of spreading inaccurate information about the airline's proposed restructuring ahead of a key vote on the plan.

Attorneys for the airline will appear before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan on April 15 to force Banco del Estado de Chile, known as BancoEstado, to turn over information about what LATAM described as an attempt to “obstruct and taint” its ability to reorganize in Chapter 11 by seeking rulings from a Chilean court that would interfere with the New York proceeding and swaying creditor votes on the deal.

Holders of nearly $500 million in unsecured bonds, for whom BancoEstado serves as trustee, have long opposed the plan, which they say gives them only 19.3% in recoveries, or up to 27.8% if they invest new money.

During a hearing before Garrity on Thursday, a lawyer for BancoEstado, Pedro Jimenez of Paul Hastings, called LATAM’s demand for additional information a stunt, saying the airline could have simply asked for the documents.

LATAM, one of the leading airlines in South America, was one of three large Latin American carriers that filed for bankruptcy in New York in the spring of 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic brought global travel to a halt. The other two, Grupo Aeromexico and Avianca, have since emerged from bankruptcy, while LATAM is working to do the same in the coming months.

In court papers filed in New York on Tuesday, LATAM accused BancoEstado of spreading incomplete and misleading descriptions of bondholders' rights and the plan in Chile. The airline is seeking information to determine the extent of BancoEstado’s communications to other creditors and whether the airline could pursue legal action against the bank. BancoEstado has “embarked on an aggressive public campaign to collaterally attack this Court’s decisions in the Chilean courts and press,” the airline said in the filing.

LATAM, which has continued operating during its bankruptcy, has proposed a turnaround plan that would raise more than $8 billion to pay creditors and exit Chapter 11. Garrity is set to consider the proposal in May. Junior creditors have objected, saying it benefits existing shareholders, including Delta Air Lines, at their expense.

The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11254.

