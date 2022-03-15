LATAM Airlines bankruptcy judge OKs $734 million in financing fees

Summary

(Reuters) - LATAM Airlines Group SA on Tuesday obtained court approval of a deal with creditors that will guarantee financing for a restructuring proposal despite outcry from junior creditors who oppose hundreds of millions of dollars in fees associated with the transaction.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge James Garrity in Manhattan approved LATAM's so-called backstop agreement with a creditor group, whereby the creditors will guarantee financing if no one else steps up to provide it. Under the deal, the 15 backstop creditors would receive $734 million in fees to ensure that $5.4 billion in stock and debt offerings are fully financed. The agreement is part of the Chilean airline's larger restructuring plan that calls for it to raise more than $8 billion to pay creditors and exit bankruptcy.

“The objectors have not rebutted the presumption that entry into the backstop agreements is a proper exercise of the debtors’ business judgment,” the judge said in his 85-page decision.

A LATAM representative did not immediately have comment.

LATAM filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in May 2020 as world travel came to a halt amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two groups of junior creditors objected to the backstop agreement, including the airline’s official committee of unsecured creditors. The committee argued that the fees that the backstop group, which includes Strategic Value Partners, Sixth Street Partners, and Olympus Peak Asset Management, would collect are “unreasonably large” and that the airline should have considered less expensive options. Additionally, the committee argued that the deal improperly favors shareholders, including Delta Air Lines Inc, over the junior creditors.

The committee, which has pushed LATAM to consider alternative sources of financing, also challenged discounts the backstop group would receive to purchase new debt and shares in the company.

A lawyer for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In Tuesday’s decision, Gravity rejected the argument that the fees were not market-tested, saying he was satisfied because they were the result of an extensive mediation process. He also said the fees are reasonable considering the risk the backstop creditors are taking by signing on to guarantee the financing of such large rights offerings.

Garrity also approved a deal with existing shareholders, including Delta, to backstop $400 million of a common stock offering and up to $1.3 billion of a debt offering. That agreement does not include fees but does provide legal protections and expense reimbursements for the shareholders.

The case is In re LATAM Airlines Group SA, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-11254.

For LATAM: Richard Cooper, Lisa Schweitzer, Luke Barefoot and Thomas Kessler of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton

For the committee: Allan Brilliant, Michael Doluisio, Craig Druehl and David Herman of Dechert

For the backstop creditors: Kenneth Eckstein, Douglas Manna, Rachel Ringer and Douglas Buckley of Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

