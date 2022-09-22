In latest Goldman 'Abacus' class action argument, appeals court seems split

(Reuters) - After oral arguments on Wednesday, no one could possibly accuse the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of failing to grapple with the important consequences of the court’s eventual ruling on whether shareholders can be certified as a class to bring fraud claims against Goldman Sachs Group Inc for allegedly misleading investors about its business practices in the runup to the subprime mortgage crisis.

Judges Richard Wesley, Denny Chin and Richard Sullivan heard nearly an hour and a half of argument from Goldman Sachs lawyer Kannon Shanmugam of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and shareholder counsel Tom Goldstein of Goldstein & Russell, probing both sides about how to apply the securities class certification framework adopted by the U.S. Supreme Court in this very case in 2021. The panel – whose 2020 affirmation of class certification was vacated by the Supreme Court – repeatedly signaled awareness that its ruling this time around will affect how companies speak publicly about their conduct and aspirations.

But the panel appeared to be divided on the question of how closely an allegedly misleading corporate statement must align with the so-called corrective disclosure that proves the statement’s falsity.

Wesley, especially in the early part of the argument, seemed troubled that a corporation might face no class action liability for making general statements that are contradicted by known facts. Sullivan, on the other hand, worried that if the appeals court sides with Goldman investors, companies will be required to disclose all kinds of trivial concerns for fear that shareholders will otherwise allege that generic corporate representations were false. (I couldn’t get a good sense of Chin’s views from listening to audio of the oral argument. In the 2020 decision vacated by the Supreme Court, Chin and Wesley affirmed class certification and Sullivan dissented.)

In case you've forgotten the facts of this epically long-running case, plaintiffs, led by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, allege that Goldman’s share price was artificially propped up by the bank’s representations in public filings that it had a robust system to detect and avert conflicts and that it put its clients’ interests ahead of its own. Shareholders contend that when the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced in 2010 that it had reached a $550 million settlement with Goldman to resolve allegations that the bank failed to tell investors about its conflicted short position in the infamous Abacus collateralized debt obligation, the market realized the falsity of Goldman’s representations. That's why, according to shareholders, the bank's market capitalization plunged by more than $10 billion on the news of the SEC case.

Goldman has argued for the last 12 years that its allegedly false statements were so generic and non-specific that no investor could have relied upon them. Its experts have disputed the purported impact of those statements on Goldman’s share price, instead arguing that the market reacted to the news of the SEC settlement, not to the supposed revelation of the falsity of the bank’s anodyne statements about its business practices.

The Supreme Court’s 2021 decision, as you probably recall, gave trial judges leeway to consider the generic nature of alleged misrepresentations in considering the price impact of such statements in the class certification process. The justices' key directive, at least as it has emerged in the Goldman case, was that trial courts weighing class certification should consider the "match" between an allegedly false statement and the corrective disclosure. If the alleged misrepresentation is generic but the corrective disclosure is specific, the Supreme Court said, “it is less likely that the specific disclosure actually corrected the generic misrepresentation.”

Broadly speaking, Goldman has insisted since the Supreme Court ruling that the revelation of its SEC settlement did not match shareholder allegations that its conflict warnings were false. Shanmugam told the 2nd Circuit on Wednesday that the trial judge, U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty, applied too lenient a test when he held that corrective disclosures must simply “implicate” the allegedly false statement. Under that standard, Shanmugam said, shareholders will be able to point to non-specific corporate statements to win class certification whenever a corporation’s share price drops.

“That is the great hazard this case presents,” he said. Shanmugam urged the appeals court to “zero in on the corrective disclosure.”

Sullivan seemed to agree with Shanmugam’s argument that the appeals court risks establishing “an affirmative disclosure regime” that would force companies to over-disclose to avoid liability for generic statements. (The 2nd Circuit has previously held that companies are not obligated to disclose investigations of wrongdoing or mismanagement.)

But Wesley suggested that Goldman’s statements about its conflict management system offered specific assurances, not mere pablum. (The judge drew a contrast between Goldman's conflict warnings and the bank’s alleged misrepresentations about its business principles. Even shareholder lawyer Goldstein conceded that the latter were generic but said they added context.) Wesley also reminded Shanmugam that defendants bear the burden of showing that their alleged misstatements had no price impact. As long as shareholders can show any impact at all from corrective disclosures, Wesley said, they can be certified as a class.

Goldstein insisted that the SEC case proved the falsity of Goldman's claim that it carefully monitored for conflicts. The bank's depiction of its conflict-checking system was important to a market that was concerned about Goldman's multi-faceted business model, the shareholder lawyer said. The SEC settlement, Goldstein said, told the market that it was right to have worried about Goldman’s conflicts – which, Goldstein said, is enough of a match between the false statement and the corrective disclosure to justify class certification.

Shanmugam reminded the panel that Goldman’s conflict warning only said that the bank had a system for averting conflicts not that the system was infallible or that the bank was not engaged in conflicted transactions. The SEC settlement, he said, didn't prove the falsity of those warnings.

It’s going to be interesting to see whether the 2nd Circuit tries to craft a narrow class certification ruling that hews closely to the facts of the Goldman case or whether it provides a broader interpretation of the Supreme Court’s directives. As both Goldstein and Shanmugam said on Wednesday, the securities bar is anxious to find out.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.