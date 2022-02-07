Latham, Debevoise pilot Frontier’s purchase of rival Spirit Airlines

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A320-200 airplane sits at a gate at the O'Hare Airport in Chicago, Illinois October 2, 2014.REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins is directing Frontier Group Holdings on its acquisition of low-cost competitor Spirit Airlines Inc, which has tapped Debevoise & Plimpton in a deal that creates the fifth-largest U.S. airline and ramps up competition against traditional carriers.

The airlines said on Monday they had they inked the deal, which is worth $6.6 billion and values Spirit’s equity at $2.6 billion.

The companies expect the cash-and-stock deal will help them take on major U.S. airlines like American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines Holdings.

The tie-up comes as major U.S. airlines have said they expect their profitability will improve amid higher COVID vaccination rates and economic reopenings after operations were hurt by pandemic lockdowns and the emergence of new variants.

Latham corporate partners Mark Bekheit and Tony Richmond are guiding Denver-headquartered Frontier on the deal, according to a firm statement.

The duo have a history of working on airline deals. Frontier and American Airlines are listed as clients of Richmond's on his firm profile. Bekheit's profile says that he counseled Virgin America on its $2.6 billion sale to Alaska Airlines in 2016.

Debevoise said in a statement that corporate partners Gregory Gooding and William Regner are representing Spirit. Regner is the deputy chair of the firm’s corporate department.

The firm previously said in a May 2021 statement that it had advised the Florida-based company on more than $1 billion worth of capital markets transactions, including share offering and share repurchase deals.

