Latham, Skadden steer Starry’s roughly $1.7 bln SPAC union

Summary Law firms Latham represents internet services company Starry

(Reuters) - Latham & Watkins and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom are advising Starry Inc in its merger with a blank-check company that will create a broadband services provider worth roughly $1.66 billion.

Boston-based Starry and blank-check firm FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp announced the transaction Thursday on the heels of a record-breaking third quarter for mergers and acquisitions activity.

Starry is working with Latham on the deal, the latest of more than 600 M&A transactions the firm has guided so far this year, according to data from Refinitiv.

The Latham team is led by M&A partners Justin Hamill and Chad Rolston, as well as capital markets partners Rachel Sheridan, Shagufa Hossain and Reza Mojtabaee-Zamani.

The FirstMark Horizon special purpose acquisition company, backed by venture capital firm FirstMark Capital, turned to repeat adviser Skadden for guidance on its business combination.

The Skadden attorneys guiding the deal include corporate partner Michael Mies and counsel Christopher Bors; labor and employment law partner Karen Corman; intellectual property and technology partner Jose Esteves; executive compensation and benefits counsel Kristin Davis; and tax partner Victor Hollender.

SPACs raise funds through IPOs to merge with privately held companies and take them public.

Mies previously co-advised the FirstMark Horizon SPAC on its initial public offering last year, alongside underwriters’ counsel Proskauer Rose, according to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Skadden is also steering pending IPOs for two other blank check companies launched by FirstMark Capital.

The FirstMark Horizon SPAC’s tie-up with Starry is expected to close in 2022’s first quarter.

The SPAC’s financial and capital markets adviser is Credit Suisse, and Starry’s is Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC.

