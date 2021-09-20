Latham snags Vinson & Elkins corporate partner in Houston

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Trina Chandler, a former partner at Vinson & Elkins, has joined Latham & Watkins' M&A and private equity practices in Houston, the firm announced Monday.

The energy and infrastructure-focused lawyer's hire is the latest in a string of lateral partner pickups for Latham in the Texan city.

While at Vinson & Elkins, Chandler represented clients in corporate transactions like mergers and acquisitions, private investments and joint ventures.

Chandler said in a statement she was drawn to Latham’s large international reach as well as its power, renewables, global energy and infrastructure practices.

“With a robust practice and vast experience across the power, renewables, energy transition and infrastructure transactions spectrum, (Chandler) will be an excellent addition to our global team,” said Lisa Watts, vice chair of Latham, in a statement.

A representative for Vinson & Elkins thanked Chandler for her contributions and service to the firm.

Latham said it has been looking to bolster its energy offerings in Houston of late.

In July, the firm added corporate partner Ravi Purohit as global vice chair of its energy and infrastructure industry group. Purohit had worked at Blackstone as well as Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

In April, the firm also added corporate partner James Garrett in Houston. He represents clients in various sectors, including energy, and joined the firm after spending over a decade at Vinson & Elkins.

Last week, Latham lost energy partner Chris Bennett in Houston, who moved to Simpson Thacher.

Reporting by Chinekwu Osakwe