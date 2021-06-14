Latham, Winston, Proskauer team up for Boxed's SPAC merger

A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 16, 2021. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

June 14 (Reuters) - Latham & Watkins, Winston & Strawn and Proskauer Rose are crafting online grocery retailer Boxed Inc's plans to debut on the stock exchange through a $900 million merger with a special purpose acquisition company.

New York-based Boxed, legally known as Giddy Inc, and Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp announced on Monday that after their combination, the resulting entity will take the e-commerce company’s name and trade on Nasdaq.

The deal comes amid a slowdown in blank-check funding over the market’s concerns about inflated share valuations and increased regulatory guidance related to the entities.

Boxed has turned to Latham for guidance on the deal. The firm’s mergers and acquisition team is led by partners Justin Hamill and Chad Rolston, and the capital markets team is led by partners Marc Jaffe and Drew Capurro.

Latham is adding the deal to its M&A belt, as the firm beefs up its private equity and M&A practices in Los Angeles. The firm said on Monday that it had nabbed new partner Tana Ryan from Kirkland & Ellis’ Los Angeles corporate team.

On the other side of the deal, Winston & Strawn is working with Seven Oaks, which is also based in New York. The advising team is led by M&A partner Jason Osborn and capital markets partner David Sakowitz.

Sakowitz previously led the team that advised Seven Oaks on its roughly $259 million initial public offering in December 2020, according to a firm press release. SPACs raise money through the offerings to later buy and take public privately held companies.

Winston & Strawn has been part of a shuffle in M&A talent between major firms' corporate practices.

Earlier this month, the firm said it was adding Dechert partner Craig Godshall to its corporate practice in New York. Prior to that, in May, the firm lost its former M&A co-chair Chris Zochowski and partner Bradley Noojin to Shearman & Sterling in Washington, D.C., after adding corporate partners James Brown and Douglas Lionberger to its Houston office earlier in the month.

The Boxed merger is set to close in 2021’s fourth quarter. Founded in 2013, Boxed sells household products, groceries, health supplies, and other goods in bulk to households and businesses.

Citi and PJ Solomon are serving as financial advisors to Boxed, while Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura Holdings Inc and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC are acting as capital markets and financial advisors to Seven Oaks. BTIG is also acting as Seven Oaks’ capital markets adviser.

Proskauer Rose is representing Wells Fargo Securities, Nomura and JonesTrading Institutional Services as placement agents in a private investment in public equity connected to the merger. The Proskauer team advising them is led by partner Steven Burwell.

